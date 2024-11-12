Emmerdale’s Tom and Belle conclusion to include three big guest stars

Emmerdale spoilers follow.



Emmerdale has confirmed three big guest stars who will be involved in the conclusion of Tom and Belle King's abuse storyline.

The ITV soap recently confirmed that it will conclude their dark storyline with a special episode next month, following Belle's decision to report Tom to the police for emotional and physical abuse.

According to Metro, Loose Women panellist Denise Welch, Casualty's Charles Dale and Coronation Street's Jack Ellis will all guest star in the episode.

Welch is reportedly taking on the role of a jury member, while Ellis and Dale's characters are currently undisclosed.

This will add to Welch's already-long list of soap acting credits, with the star having previously had roles in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Holby City.

Dale is known for his role as Big Mac on Casualty, while Ellis played Harry Mason on Corrie in 2007 and 2008.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw previously confirmed that the soap will break from its usual format in the special episode by sharing the real stories of domestic abuse victims and survivors.

"When we first embarked on this journey we knew we wanted to show domestic abuse, coercive control and manipulation in all its guises," she said.

"The privilege we have on a drama such as Emmerdale is being able to show the reality of a situation like Belle's over a longer period of time to authentically reflect what so many people go through in real life on a daily basis."

She also promised fans that Belle would get "some sort of closure" since the "Emmerdale audience always look forward to our villains getting their comeuppance".

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk), New Beginnings Peer Support (www.newbeginningspeersupport.com) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

