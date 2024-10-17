Emmerdale updates fans on Samson Dingle in latest episode

Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday's episode (October 17), which is available now on streaming service ITVX but hasn't yet aired on ITV1.

Emmerdale has provided an update on Samson Dingle as part of Zak's emotional death storyline.

The troubled teenager has been mentioned on screen a couple of times this week following the sad news that his grandfather Zak has passed away.

In August, Samson was sentenced to four years in jail after his involvement in a violent robbery at The Hide and a subsequent attack on his former friend Josh Cope.

Earlier this week, Sam Dingle mentioned to his wife Lydia that he planned to call the prison and ask them to tell Samson about Zak's death.

Lydia expressed her sadness that the news would be passed on by a relative stranger, but Sam argued that it was the quickest way of letting his son know.

Thursday's hour-long Emmerdale episode (October 17), which is streaming early on ITVX, has now gone further by explaining why Samson isn't back for the funeral.

With Mandy hitting the karaoke during the family gathering at The Woolpack, Lydia recorded clips on her phone.

When Kim Tate questioned what she was up to, Lydia replied: "It's for Samson. He's not here to say his goodbyes, is he?"

Sam chimed in: "We couldn't get him a day release. I hate thinking of him in prison, today of all days. I can't help feeling guilty – I've let him down."

Sam Hall played the role of Samson from 2009 but bowed out from the ITV soap this year.

In a goodbye message at the time, the young actor commented: "So, as you've seen, Samson has now left the village. It's been a great storyline, so I'd like to thank everyone who's been with me, cast and crew, over the last 15 years.

"Hopefully, we'll see Samson again."

The show had also previously explained the absence of Debbie Dingle at the funeral, as she was too upset to attend and wanted to remember Zak in her own way.

Zak's send-off was written in as a tribute to actor Steve Halliwell, who passed away last December at the age of 77. He'd played fan favourite Zak since 1994.

