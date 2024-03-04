Emmerdale's Caleb Miligan falls into trap from Ruby

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Caleb Miligan has fallen into a trap from his estranged wife Ruby Fox-Miligan in Emmerdale.

Ruby has formed an unlikely alliance with Kim Tate to get revenge, since they both hold grudges against the scheming Dingle family member.

Ruby recently hinted to Kim that she was getting close to Caleb again to gain access to his finances, leading to the events in Monday's (March 4) episode.

The situation came about when Cain and Moira Dingle rallied around Caleb's business partner Nate Robinson, after the latter's wife Tracy cheated on him with Caleb.

Moira and Cain encouraged Nate to return to work with the car operation to assert his rights as Caleb's business partner.

When Nate approached his boss with his intentions to return to work, Caleb reluctantly agreed — but asked for some time to get the finances in order so Nate could take a full look.

Ruby immediately realised that Caleb must be hiding something in the company's financial accounts.

"Your face, when [Nate] mentioned [coming back], there's something you don't want him to see," Ruby pointed out to her estranged husband.

Ruby revealed that she'd gone on his laptop the night before and found his hidden, encrypted files within "about ten minutes".

"I might have some confidential documents on there," Caleb admitted.

When Ruby suggested Caleb may not want "the tax man" to see these confidential documents, he insisted this was none of her business.

Caleb ultimately agreed to talk Ruby through all of his secret files, and later at the Woolpack, viewers saw him giving his spouse "full disclosure" of these documents.

"Now I know where all the bodies are buried," Ruby joked.

Once Caleb excused himself, Nicky could tell his mum was up to something but she playfully insisted she was just "closer than ever" to Caleb.

"No more secrets," Ruby told Nicky. "Whatever happened in the past is done. All that matters now is the future, and trust me, my future's never looked better."

Will she use these files against Caleb?

