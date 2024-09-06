Emmerdale's Caleb Miligan makes shock discovery over Moira and Nate

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Caleb Miligan has made a shocking discovery over sister-in-law Moira Dingle and nephew Nate Robinson in Emmerdale.

This week's episodes have seen the Miligans and Dingles at odds once again after Moira physically attacked Ruby for supposedly flirting with Cain.

Moira has been exhibiting unusual behaviour for weeks, though her family has no idea that she recently suffered a seizure on the farm.

In Friday's (September 6) episode, Caleb confronted Moira at the garage and demanded she apologise to Ruby. Nate stood up for Moira, telling her to ignore Caleb's meddling.

The soap revisited the Miligans at Mill Cottage later in the episode, where Caleb revealed how Nate had interfered in his conversation.

"This is wrong, it's assault. Even Cain would agree," Caleb insisted.

In a bit of foreshadowing, Caleb mentioned he'd be going back up to the farm later to speak with Cain directly about the incident.

Later, Nate opened up to Moira on the farm about his feelings for his estranged wife Tracy Robinson.

"It's never too late, you know," Moira encouraged him. "If you've got the chance to make it work, then do it!"

Moira appeared disoriented as she encouraged Nate to take off work early to sort things with Tracy. As the pair shared a hug, Moira moved in to try to kiss Nate.

Nate pushed Moira away to make it clear he wasn't interested, before storming off. The pair had no idea that Caleb was standing a few yards away and had seen the awkward moment.

Moira followed Nate to try to explain herself, but she was shocked when he announced he was leaving the farm to take another job.

"Get some help," he shouted as he pushed Moira aside.

Moira was left in tears, as she wondered aloud: "What's going on?"

At Mill Cottage, Ruby was pleased to learn it was apparently Moira who was cheating on Cain. She encouraged her husband to tell Cain what he'd seen, yet Caleb wasn't sure he could do that.

Meanwhile, Nate turned up at Tug Ghyll to try to talk through his future with Tracy. Before long, Tracy was swayed when Nate suggested they "fell back in love once and they could do it again". Tracy then led Nate up to the bedroom...

Will Caleb reveal what he's seen before the tragic barn fire?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

