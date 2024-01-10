Emmerdale's Cathy and Bob Hope in funeral day clash over Heath's death

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Cathy and Bob Hope will clash on Emmerdale after they lay Heath to rest following his tragic death.

The New Year’s Day (January 1) episode saw Heath lose his life in a car accident, as he was on the way to a house party with Cathy and Angelica.

The two girls subsequently recovered from their injuries, though Cathy has more scars on the inside, with the teenager struggling to cope with the death of her twin brother.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale spoilers – Caleb manipulates Tracy with new investment offer

Her relationship with her father Bob has been strained ever since, with Bob blaming her for Heath’s death, and tensions will spill over as they lay his body to rest in next week’s scenes.

Bob has confided in Wendy that he’s struggling to look at his daughter following the crash, but he’s soon given stern words by Brenda, who urges him to support Cathy through the trauma.

On the day of the funeral, Bob will wrestle with his emotions, struggling to believe Cathy’s version of events, which stated that Angelica was the one driving the car. Angelica has claimed Cathy was driving.

The villagers will turn out to mourn Heath, with Bob and Cathy set to share a tender moment as his coffin passes by.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale spoilers – first look as Coronation Street star joins

It will only be a brief moment of respite, however, with Bob set to admit that he doesn’t believe her story of the crash. Cathy will proclaim that she sees no point in returning home, and will be supported by her friends.

Will Bob learn the truth about the crash? And will the father and daughter be able to repair their relationship?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like