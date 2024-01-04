Emmerdale's Cathy Hope branded a bully in row over who caused Heath's death

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Cathy Hope has been accused of bullying following brother Heath's death in Emmerdale.

Earlier this week, Heath was tragically killed while joyriding with sister Cathy and Angelica on New Year's Eve — though there are questions over who was driving at the time of Heath's death.

The two survivors have blamed each other, while Bob has surprisingly branded his own daughter Cathy a liar because of her troubled past.

In Thursday's hour-long episode (January 4), Cathy and Angelica clashed as they finally came face-to-face to confront who was lying.

The teens first crossed paths when they both visited Heath's roadside memorial at the same time.

At the cafe later, Angelica visibly flinched as Nicola complained about Cathy trying to frame her for "something [she] didn't do".

"Cathy's blaming me. I want this all to be over," she admitted to her mum.

The mood was tense once Cathy and Angelica crossed paths once again at the HOP later on.

Cathy got in Angelica's face, asking her: "You know what happened, so when are you going to start telling people?"

She accused Angelica of telling "a big fat lie", then ordered her friend to tell people that she was the one driving and "Heath getting killed was all [her] fault".

Cathy finally warned: "You're gonna do it, Angelica. You're going to tell them that you're a murderer, or I swear I'll…"

Bob cut his daughter off before she could finish her sentence, then accused her of getting "up to [her] old tricks" by bullying Angelica.

"She's lying. She lied the whole time. She's lying now but she's not going to admit it," Cathy declared.

Bob referenced Cathy's history of bullying April, before he directly accused her of being responsible for her brother's death. Can Cathy clear her name?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you identify with the themes in this article, the NHS has resources available to help with grief counselling and other support in the UK. In the US, the CDC also has resources available for those grieving.

