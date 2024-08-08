Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt explains Paddy and Mandy's wedding day drama

Emmerdale spoilers follow.



Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt has opened up about the chaos that will ensue on Paddy Kirk and Mandy Dingle's wedding day.

Mandy has recently started financial domination (findom) work, accepting money and gifts from men online while conversing with them as her alter ego 'Madame Diamante Dales'.

Mandy made the decision as she was struggling to pay off her debts before her wedding with Paddy, who doesn't know anything about either her findom work or the money she owes.

But as their wedding day draws near, Paddy is set to find out all about Madame Diamante, after his father Bear Wolf overhears one of Mandy's internet conversations and eventually spills the beans to his son.



Speaking about Paddy's discovery at a recent Emmerdale press day, Dominic said that his character feels more hurt by Mandy's lack of honesty with him about her situation.

"He's more bothered about the lies. He says, 'You could be a lap dancer for all I care but I don't want you to lie to me.' That's what really upsets him because of the Chas thing," he said, referencing Paddy's ex Chas's infidelity with Al Chapman.



Sharing more about Paddy's reaction, he added: "He says she was at it behind his back for ages and even planned to take his daughter away and it was the lies that absolutely did his head in.

"He really lays it on thick, 'I really loved Mandy and I really trusted her with my life'. He is a bit of a wet blanket. I quite like him, though."

But will they stay together despite the deceit? That's something Dominic hopes will "definitely" happen – both because of the complex history between the beloved couple over the years and his real-life friendship with Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy.

"There's enough drama between the two of them because they're such different people that even if they're married forever they’re still going to be falling out and bickering all the time. I hope so," he explained.

"We've been friends for 27 years. Even when Lisa [Riley] left we were still in contact."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

