Emmerdale's Gabby sparks a backlash from her family

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas shocks her family next week as she makes an announcement about the future of The Hide.

Gabby risks the wrath of her loved ones as she decides to accept Amit Sharma's offer to buy into the business.

Viewers recently saw Amit tempt Gabby as he encouraged her to accept funding from him so that The Hide could expand.

Gabby later sought advice from Kim Tate over what to do, aware that Amit's estranged son Jai wouldn't be happy and the inevitable drama would naturally affect her stepmum Laurel, who's Jai's wife.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Bob and Cathy Hope in another emotional row over Heath's death

Next week, Gabby braces herself for a bad reaction as she confirms that Amit has bought into The Hide.

Jai is beside himself with anger over the thought of having to work closely with Amit.

Laurel is also livid with Gabby for rocking the boat like this.

When Gabby tries her best to build bridges, she finds that Laurel is still irritated with her and unwilling to talk.

ITV

ITV

ITV

Related: 13 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Laurel can only see things getting worse as Jai and Amit continue to clash over the business buy-in, but with everything in place, there may be no going back.

Late last month, one of Emmerdale's Christmas storylines saw Amit forced to explain himself over the day that his brother Rishi died.

Amit was present when Rishi fell down the stairs at Holdgate Farm in July. The siblings clashed at the top of the stairs inside the house when Rishi lost his balance.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Paddy Dingle leaves Mandy devastated with nasty outburst

Back in October, Amit told his youngest son Suni: "We were up there and I was holding his shirt so he couldn't run away, begging him almost. Hating myself for doing it, hating him for making me.

"Then he grabbed my hand and I was still holding his shirt. He yanked it, he simply lost his balance."

Suni was left troubled by the secret and ultimately told Jai the truth last month, sparking another family rift.

Story continues

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like