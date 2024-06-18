Emmerdale's Jai to be confronted over Eric Pollard's blackmail

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Jai Sharma will be confronted about Eric Pollard's ongoing blackmail next week when his wife Laurel Thomas becomes suspicious about Eric's rude behaviour.

Jai has spent weeks at Eric's mercy, after the crafty businessman decided to blackmail him over how they forced Jai's biological dad Amit out of the village earlier this year, and made Amit cut his son Suni out of any ownership of the HOP.

In scenes that will air next week, Laurel spots tension between Jai and Eric, although Jai manages to hide how angry he is with Eric about the situation.

Later on, Suni asks Laurel for advice about how to handle his partner Nicky Miligan's desire to leave the village as soon as possible.

Laurel, who isn't aware of what Jai has done, tells Suni that Jai would be devastated if he left now.

She also advises Suni that compromise is an important part of a healthy relationship.

Suni is left with plenty to think about after his conversation with Laurel, but will Nicky be able to convince him to consider leaving the Dales together?

Meanwhile, Laurel's suspicions about Eric rise further after an incident where he fails to pay for his drinks. When she questions his attitude, he suggests she talk to Jai about it.

Taking his words in, Laurel heads to Mulberry Cottage and grills Jai about Eric's unpleasant behaviour. Will a nervous Jai admit the truth to Laurel?

Chris Bisson spoke earlier this year about the re-emergence of Jai's dark side following his revenge on Amit.

"[This] has changed something inside him and going forward the way he views life and people and relationships may well be affected," he said.

"Certainly the way he treats business will probably be affected too.

"I think he is going to become a bit more ruthless. He feels he has been taken for a bit of a fool and he feels like that is never going to happen again. So yes, maybe Bad Jai is back!"

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

