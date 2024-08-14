Emmerdale's Jai Sharma fights dirty in divorce from Laurel Thomas

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Jai Sharma is set to fight dirty amid his divorce from Laurel Thomas next week.

Fans of the soap will know that Laurel recently decided to end her marriage to Jai following a huge row over Jai's secretive behaviour surrounding his father Amit's departure from the village.

In upcoming scenes, Gabby is left excited when Laurel suggests the idea of buying Jai’s shares in The Hide.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale airs new John Sugden mystery

When Gabby finally reveals that Laurel is the new investor in The Hide, an incredulous Jai soon sets in motion a plan to screw Laurel over.

Following Caleb's advice to Jai over how to play the divorce in the best way, Jai decides to tell a few lies during the divorce mediation.

At the mediation, Laurel is horrified when Jai tells the mediator he has sold both Tenant's Cottage and Holdgate Farm to pay off debts, leaving him with nothing to give Laurel in the divorce.

ITV

ITV

Related: Emmerdale star Lisa Riley promises major new Mandy Dingle storyline

Doubting he is doing the right thing, Jai turns to Caleb, who puts his mind at ease, telling Jai that he owes Laurel nothing.

Previously opening up about her on-screen divorce, Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy said there is "no way back" for Laurel and Jai.

Asked whether Laurel regrets her decision, Bellamy said: "No, she is sticking to her guns without a doubt. Also, she thinks about the goodness of Ashley, her late husband, and how no one will ever compare to him. He was sort of saintly, whereas Jai is a rotter!"

"Her heart attack made her recalibrate her life and see things for what they are," she continued. "That coincided with finding out what Jai did with Amit and taking the shares in the business and all of that, she's seen her husband for what he is.

"Laurel has a second chance at life. Does she really want to be with a man like that?"

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage





You Might Also Like