Emmerdale's Kim to confront mystery thief in new scenes

Emmerdale's Kim Tate issues a tough ultimatum next week as her enemies continue to cause trouble for her.

Kim is forced to play detective after an attempted robbery, as she desperately tries to stay in control amid various problems.

Viewers have seen Kim fighting to protect her business and personal fortune as her estranged husband Will Taylor is determined to take her for every penny she has.

Next week, Will shows signs of softening towards Kim again as he suggests that they should go to mediation to sort out their problems.

Kim makes it clear that this possibility isn't on the table, although she does offer Will £100,000 in return for getting out of her life as quickly as possible.

Later, Will considers the offer as his daughter Dawn confides in him over her ongoing marital problems with Billy.

Will promises Dawn that she won't have to worry about money ever again once he has triumphed in his battle with Kim. He decides to stick to his original plan, snubbing the £100,000 offer in the hope of securing more.

The next day, Kim's woes get worse as a hooded figure tries to steal her car.

Kim is furious as the culprit has left the scene before she can take action, but she's able to figure out who's responsible.

Confronting her latest nemesis, Kim issues the thief with an ultimatum. But what will she say – and will this mystery individual be prepared to play ball?

Emmerdale fans saw Kim demand a divorce from Will in September after discovering that he'd betrayed her by having a secret one-night stand with his ex-wife Rose.

Will was sickened by Kim's revenge tactics – which included secretly blackmailing him and making him believe that she'd been kidnapped – so he stubbornly refused to leave her life quietly.

Emmerdale airs these scenes on Thursday, November 21 and Friday, November 22 on ITV1 and ITVX.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

