Emmerdale's Lesley Dunlop to exit soap as Brenda Walker

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Lesley Dunlop will be exiting her role as Brenda Walker in Emmerdale.

The Mirror reports the legendary soap star will be stepping away from her role as Brenda after more than 16 years on the ITV1 soap.

Emmerdale declined to comment when approached by Digital Spy. The soap has an established policy of not discussing cast contracts.

It has been a traumatic year for Brenda, as she went through a relationship crisis with boyfriend Eric Pollard following the latter's Parkinson's diagnosis. Dunlop and co-star Chris Chittell, who plays Eric, were married off-screen in 2016.

Tragedy struck on New Year's Day when Brenda's surrogate son Heath Hope was killed in a car crash after fellow teen Angelica King lost control of the wheel.

ITV

Related: Best streaming services 2024 — including Disney Plus, Netflix, iPlayer and Apple TV+

Emmerdale fans were later surprised when Brenda wasn't present at Heath's funeral, as the soap explained on air that she'd got ill and couldn't attend.

Dunlop joined Emmerdale in 2008, following an extensive telly career that included memorable appearances in Doctor Who, Where the Heart Is and May to December.

There are other Emmerdale exits on the horizon, as reports suggest Roxy Shahidi is set for a dramatic departure where her character Leyla Harding could be killed off.

Daisy Campbell has also announced her character Amelia Spencer will be written out of Emmerdale in scenes airing before Christmas.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale confirms Tom and Belle conclusion with new special episode

"It wasn’t my choice to leave Emmerdale and it was a shock at first. Being in Emmerdale is all I have ever known," she told The Mirror. "I’ve spent the whole of my childhood growing up in the soap and it felt daunting."

Jurell Carter's departure as Cain Dingle's son Nate Robinson was screened earlier this year. The actor recently announced a new gig as he'd landed a voiceover job for cosmetics retailer Sephora's Christmas adverts.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Read more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like