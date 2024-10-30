Emmerdale's Moira Dingle temporary exit confirmed

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale has confirmed a temporary break for Moira Dingle.

It's been a tumultuous few months for Moira, as she was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour called a meningioma, which has caused her memory loss, personality changes, and seizures.

Moira subsequently started secretly putting together a living will so her husband Cain wouldn't have to make any life-or-death decisions for her, should her surgery go wrong.

Cain eventually found out what his wife was doing, and while the two made peace, Moira insisted she had a right to decide her own future.

In Wednesday's (October 30) episode, Matty dropped by Butlers Farm to tell Moira and Cain about Ross Barton's shocking return to the village.

Mandy then revealed to Cain that Matty was taking some off work so they could go visit Adam Barton away from the village.

"We just need to pack some stuff and then get off," Moira announced.

Cain was annoyed that he'd had no time to "get [his] head around" Moira leaving. He was concerned about the possibility of Moira having a seizure during her time away.

"Don't worry, we've got it all worked out," Moira assured him. "Matty's going to look after my medication. Listen, I need to see Adam. You know that."

Cain then quipped: "Well, the farewell tour starts here then, eh?"

Moira took the comment with good humour, promising that she planned on giving Sir Elton John "a run for his money" following his recent Farewell Tour.

"I will be home for my operation," she promised.

Later, Cain and Moira said their goodbyes, before he joined the boys in seeing Moira off for her journey.

The Emmerdale team continue to work with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity to create an authentic portrayal of the diagnoses people face every day in the UK.

"I feel really fortunate to be trusted with such a challenging storyline," Natalie J Robb, who plays Moira, recently said.

"Moira and her family have an extremely challenging time ahead, and I'm hoping I can portray it in a truthful way that does justice to all the people who are really suffering with a brain tumour."

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

Emmerdale has worked with Brains Trust (01983 292 405) and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's story. Further information about brain tumours is also available on the NHS website.

