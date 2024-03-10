Emmerdale's Nicola Wheeler praises young stars in Angelica's emotional story

Emmerdale actress Nicola Wheeler has praised the young actors who are involved in Angelica King's current storyline.

Nicola's character Nicola King is going to be devastated next week she learns how long her daughter Angelica will have to spend in a Secure Children's Home following her involvement in Heath Hope's tragic death.

Wheeler praised Angelica actress Rebecca Bakes as well as Gabby Dowling, who plays Heath's twin sister Cathy, for doing a "good job" with the tough storyline.

"Both girls were thrown into a massive storyline," Wheeler said. "For Gabby, she was playing that her brother — who obviously was her real-life brother as well — had died. So that must have been strange for them.

"And also for Rebecca. Rebecca is used to playing emotions, but usually with the way it's been portrayed, it's been one emotion here and one emotion there.

"Whereas this one, within a scene, she might have had a whole gamut of emotions to portray: you're guilty, you've got to hide it, you're trying to pretend you're okay when you're feeling awful."

"All of those emotions are things that Rebecca has had to deal with and I think she's done a good job," she added.

The soap will air Angelica's court hearing, and the length of her sentence, on Wednesday (April 13) night. Wheeler has teased in an interview with Digital Spy and other press that Nicola and her other half Jimmy are going to really struggle with their child going away for so long.

"I don't think they'll cope well, but they do have Carl and Elliot to consider – they do have two other children," she said. "Initially Nicola starts to lash out because she can't cope but Jimmy gives her a stern talking-to and says: 'This is what it is. We have to deal with it'."

