Emmerdale's Ruby Fox-Miligan lashes out in showdown with Cain Dingle

Emmerdale’s Ruby Fox-Miligan is set to lash out in a tense Woolpack showdown with Cain Dingle.

In scenes that will air next week, Chas Dingle, who is currently battling breast cancer, will reveal to her family that her illness has been caused by the faulty BRCA2 gene.

As a result, there is a strong chance that her brothers Cain and Caleb and her son Aaron may also have this faulty gene, and her siblings could have passed this onto their children.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk is offered a surprising deal in baby storyline

Chas encourages the three men to book genetic tests in the wake of this worrying news, with Aaron particularly hesitant to book an appointment.

Later, the Dingles are gossiping about the faulty BRCA2 gene in The Woolpack, and Ruby overhears these conversations.

She insists that Caleb tells her what they are talking about, as it is something that could affect their son Nicky.

Caleb is not currently on good terms with his estranged wife, after Ruby exposed his and Tracy’s affair at Belle and Tom’s reception in front of all the guests – including Tracy’s devastated husband Nate.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale hints at Amit Sharma's motive for murder in shock scene

Ruby has also attempted to join forces with Kim Tate, suggesting that they should team up to make Caleb suffer, so it perhaps isn’t a surprise that the pair are at each other’s throats once again.

An argument brews between the pair, with the rest of the Dingle clan looking on and Chas wishing the ground would open up.

The row between Ruby and Caleb continues to escalate, which causes Cain to intervene and try to break things up.

Caleb agrees and tries to move their argument outside, but Ruby is having none of it, and continues her confrontation with Cain.

ITV

Related: Emmerdale's Tom King upsets Belle with more cruel behaviour

The dramatic crash ends with Cain taking a knee to the groin from a furious Ruby, with the Dingles left shocked by what they have witnessed.

Story continues

How will Ruby deal with the news that her son, and her ex-husband, could carry the faulty gene?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.







You Might Also Like