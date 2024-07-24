Emmerdale's Will Taylor to betray Kim Tate in Rose storyline

Will Taylor is going to betray Kim Tate in upcoming Emmerdale scenes.

His estranged ex-wife Rose Jackson has wormed her way back into her family by sowing distrust toward rival Kim as part of a secret plot with Ruby Fox-Miligan.

Kim knows about this scheme, thanks to Lydia Dingle's snooping, but is choosing to let Rose carry on so she can find out who her nemesis is working with.

Spoilers for upcoming scenes suggest Kim's strategy may backfire, as Rose firmly wins daughter Dawn and former partner Will over to her side.

Kim previously agreed to temporarily leave Home Farm to protect baby Evan during his cancer treatment, allowing Rose to step in for some precious time with her grandchildren.

Since Evan is in a bubble for medical reasons, Rose creates a fun experience for the kids at Home Farm that doesn't risk their brother getting ill.

While Kim stews at the B&B in the village, Rose will essentially take over at Home Farm by installing a bar and flirting with Will.

Ruby secretly meets with Rose to warn her that time's up — she needs to sleep with Will now to permanently ruin Kim's marriage.

Rose catches Will at a vulnerable moment after he's had Kim rejecting him to speak with former arch-enemy Caleb.

Rose moves in for a kiss, and Will reciprocates as old feelings take hold. Will is full of regret almost immediately and insists the kiss was a mistake.

Following Will's rejection, Rose receives a phone call from Ruby that changes everything. Further shocking events will transpire as Rose suddenly goes missing.

Kim and Will are soon the ones harbouring a dark secret, but what has happened to Rose?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

