Emmerdale's Tom King fakes robbery to manipulate Belle

Tom King has faked a robbery in Emmerdale to manipulate wife Belle.

The soap has been exploring coercive control and domestic violence through the marriage of Tom and Belle, with Tom most recently installing a tracker to monitor where his wife is at all times.

In Thursday's (April 4) double episode, Tom grew annoyed after getting a text message from Belle explaining she'd be home late from work.

While Belle made out like she'd be working at Take a Vow, Tom knew she wasn't telling the truth because his tracker showed she was in a moving car. Belle tried to cover herself when Tom called to check on her, making out that she was still at work rather than in the Hide having fun with Vinny Dingle.

Tom was furious when he snuck into the Hide and saw his wife having the time of her life with Vinny. Tom made Belle feel guilty, claiming he'd cooked a special meal for them both.

When Belle offered to come home with him, Tom put on a good face in front of Vinny by suggesting she stay at Hide and enjoy herself.

The villain then set about trying to manipulate his wife, as viewers saw him ripping apart the couple's wedding photos and trashing their house. He even pocketed her engagement and wedding rings to make it seem like they'd been stolen.

By the time Belle got home to find their house in disarray, Tom suggested "some kids" must have burgled their house and stole the rings.

"They're just rings," Tom said while pretending to be sympathetic. "I'm just glad that you weren't here."

Tom prevented Belle from calling the police, promising he'd "deal with all that". He then suggested they go to the pub for a drink to unwind before worrying about the supposed robbery.

Later, Tom claimed that he'd phoned police and they'd explained there had been a spate of robberies in the area. Belle admitted she felt "violated" by the robbery, only for Tom to promise he'd keep her safe.

The disturbing scenes continue next week, where it has been hinted that Tom may be involved in the disappearance of Vinny Dingle's puppy because Belle enjoys spending time with it.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk), New Beginnings Peer Support (www.newbeginningspeersupport.com) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

