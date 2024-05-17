Emmerdale's Tom King manipulates Belle after violent incident

Note: The following article references physical and emotional abuse.

Tonight's (May 17) episode of Emmerdale saw Tom King continue to manipulate his wife Belle after once again turning violent towards her.

This week, the villain has been manipulating Belle into turning against the Dingles for getting involved in their plans to have a baby.

Tom's anger reached boiling point in last night's (May 16) hour-long episode, with him brutally punching Belle in the stomach after she reminded him of the ways he'd been controlling and intimidating towards her.

Tonight's episode saw Tom return home and apologise to Belle for hurting her. "I honestly don't know why I did it, I would never, ever hurt you," he said.

"You were making out I was some kind of monster."

After facing his torment over recent months, Tom's apologies weren't washing with Belle, who revealed: "I can't do this anymore. I need you to leave."

Upon hearing Belle's response, Tom decided to give her a sob story about where he's been staying — even though he was previously seen throwing away a receipt from a spa.

"I literally sat there all night worrying about you, if you were hurt. I've been sleeping in a freezing cold car to give you space, to make you feel safe," he said. "I've lost everyone I've ever cared about, my dad, my mum. I can't lose you too."

In an attempt to get Belle back on side, Tom admits he wouldn't be able to live without her and that he couldn't trust himself if she left him.

A concerned Belle then urges Tom to seek help for his violence and anger issues, which he reluctantly agrees to.

"You're going to get help, right?" confirmed Belle, to which Tom replied: "Of course. Straightaway. Tomorrow, in fact. The rest of our life starts here Belle, I swear."

Will Tom stay true to his word?

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk), New Beginnings Peer Support (www.newbeginningspeersupport.com) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.



