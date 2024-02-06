Emmerdale's Tracy and Caleb affair publicly exposed in 37 spoiler pictures
Next week on Emmerdale, there's trouble for Tracy Robinson and Caleb Miligan as newcomer Ruby exposes their secret during a family gathering.
Elsewhere, Belle Dingle looks to the future with Tom King as they tie the knot, while Wendy Posner spots a potential new romance in the village.
Our 37-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.
Monday, February 12: Dawn is exhausted
She's juggling the needs of three children following the arrival of baby Evan.
Monday, February 12: Ella encourages Dawn
She gives her some advice.
Monday, February 12: Ella settles into working at the surgery
Liam supports her.
Monday, February 12: Wendy is intrigued by Ella and Liam
She thinks she can spot a spark between them.
Monday, February 12: Liam and Ella seem friendly
But is Wendy on the right track?
Tuesday, February 13: Tom continues to put pressure on Belle
Tom is upset that Belle doesn't plan to take his surname. Eager to make Tom happy, Belle agrees to take his name and become Mrs King.
Wednesday, February 14: Belle is having second thoughts over the wedding
She considers postponing the ceremony as Zak can't be there.
Wednesday, February 14: Tom is not happy
He reminds her that neither of his parents will be there either.
Wednesday, February 14: Tom ends up storming off in a mood
This leaves Belle uncertain over whether the wedding will go ahead at all.
Wednesday, February 14: Ruby seeks Nicky's advice
She wants some tips on how to win Caleb back.
Wednesday, February 14: Caleb and Tracy talk
They exchange some words on Main Street.
Wednesday, February 14: Ruby watches on
She's vengeful but keeps her intentions to herself.
Thursday, February 15: The pressure is on for Suzy
She has been planning the wedding but it starts to descend into chaos. Suzy is grateful when Mary offers to help.
Thursday, February 15: Tom arrives for the wedding
This follows hours of radio silence, where he left Belle in the dark over whether the ceremony was still going ahead.
Thursday, February 15: Belle arrives for the wedding
She's pleased that things are back on track.
Thursday, February 15: Cain supports Belle
It's a proud day for the Dingles.
Thursday, February 15: Mandy, Sam and Lydia arrive
They're all in high spirits.
Thursday, February 15: Mandy is in hysterics
It's sure to be an eventful day.
Thursday, February 15: Mandy and Lydia are bridesmaids
They wear matching dresses.
Thursday, February 15: The Dingles take a moment outside the church
Sam hands over a letter that Lisa once wrote for Belle's special day.
Thursday, February 15: Belle gets ready to walk down the aisle
Sam hands over a bouquet of flowers.
Thursday, February 15: The big moment has arrived
Time to head into the church.
Thursday, February 15: Sam walks Belle down the aisle
He gives Belle away.
Thursday, February 15: The ceremony begins
Tom and Belle prepare to exchange their vows.
Thursday, February 15: Belle takes a moment
It's been a chaotic day, with plenty of last-minute hiccups in the run-up to the ceremony.
Thursday, February 15: Tom and Belle exchange rings
Charles oversees the ceremony.
Thursday, February 15: Tom and Belle say their vows
They cement their future together.
Thursday, February 15: Belle celebrates
She's officially married to Tom.
Thursday, February 15: Belle is delighted
She looks forward to what the future holds.
Thursday, February 15: Belle and Tom are all smiles
But viewers have witnessed several red flags over Tom's behaviour in recent months.
Thursday, February 15: Belle and Tom's relationship is one to watch
Show bosses have hinted that it's just the beginning of a bigger storyline.
Thursday, February 15: Everyone heads to The Hide
Tom and Belle's wedding reception takes place.
Thursday, February 15: The couple celebrate with loved ones
Wedding planner Suzy has helped to make everything perfect.
Thursday, February 15: Ruby hides a secret agenda
She's now aware of Caleb's affair with Tracy and plans to cause chaos.
Thursday, February 15: Tracy and Nate sit together
They keep up appearances despite their recent split.
Thursday, February 15: Ruby puts her plan into action
She publicly announces Caleb and Tracy's affair, causing chaos at the reception. Tom is livid that Belle's extended family have ruined the wedding day.
Friday, February 16: There's another shock for Tracy
What's next after Ruby's vengeful move?
