Emmerdale's Tracy and Caleb affair publicly exposed in 37 spoiler pictures

Next week on Emmerdale, there's trouble for Tracy Robinson and Caleb Miligan as newcomer Ruby exposes their secret during a family gathering.

Elsewhere, Belle Dingle looks to the future with Tom King as they tie the knot, while Wendy Posner spots a potential new romance in the village.

Our 37-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.

Monday, February 12: Dawn is exhausted

She's juggling the needs of three children following the arrival of baby Evan.

Monday, February 12: Ella encourages Dawn

She gives her some advice.

Monday, February 12: Ella settles into working at the surgery

Liam supports her.

Monday, February 12: Wendy is intrigued by Ella and Liam

She thinks she can spot a spark between them.

Monday, February 12: Liam and Ella seem friendly

But is Wendy on the right track?

Tuesday, February 13: Tom continues to put pressure on Belle

Tom is upset that Belle doesn't plan to take his surname. Eager to make Tom happy, Belle agrees to take his name and become Mrs King.

Wednesday, February 14: Belle is having second thoughts over the wedding

She considers postponing the ceremony as Zak can't be there.

ITV

Wednesday, February 14: Tom is not happy

He reminds her that neither of his parents will be there either.

Wednesday, February 14: Tom ends up storming off in a mood

This leaves Belle uncertain over whether the wedding will go ahead at all.

Wednesday, February 14: Ruby seeks Nicky's advice

She wants some tips on how to win Caleb back.

ITV

Wednesday, February 14: Caleb and Tracy talk

They exchange some words on Main Street.

Wednesday, February 14: Ruby watches on

She's vengeful but keeps her intentions to herself.

Thursday, February 15: The pressure is on for Suzy

She has been planning the wedding but it starts to descend into chaos. Suzy is grateful when Mary offers to help.

Thursday, February 15: Tom arrives for the wedding

This follows hours of radio silence, where he left Belle in the dark over whether the ceremony was still going ahead.

Thursday, February 15: Belle arrives for the wedding

She's pleased that things are back on track.

ITV

Thursday, February 15: Cain supports Belle

It's a proud day for the Dingles.

Thursday, February 15: Mandy, Sam and Lydia arrive

They're all in high spirits.

ITV

Thursday, February 15: Mandy is in hysterics

It's sure to be an eventful day.

Thursday, February 15: Mandy and Lydia are bridesmaids

They wear matching dresses.

Thursday, February 15: The Dingles take a moment outside the church

Sam hands over a letter that Lisa once wrote for Belle's special day.

Thursday, February 15: Belle gets ready to walk down the aisle

Sam hands over a bouquet of flowers.

ITV

Thursday, February 15: The big moment has arrived

Time to head into the church.

Thursday, February 15: Sam walks Belle down the aisle

He gives Belle away.

Thursday, February 15: The ceremony begins

Tom and Belle prepare to exchange their vows.

Thursday, February 15: Belle takes a moment

It's been a chaotic day, with plenty of last-minute hiccups in the run-up to the ceremony.

Thursday, February 15: Tom and Belle exchange rings

Charles oversees the ceremony.

Thursday, February 15: Tom and Belle say their vows

They cement their future together.

Thursday, February 15: Belle celebrates

She's officially married to Tom.

Thursday, February 15: Belle is delighted

She looks forward to what the future holds.

Thursday, February 15: Belle and Tom are all smiles

But viewers have witnessed several red flags over Tom's behaviour in recent months.

Thursday, February 15: Belle and Tom's relationship is one to watch

Show bosses have hinted that it's just the beginning of a bigger storyline.

Thursday, February 15: Everyone heads to The Hide

Tom and Belle's wedding reception takes place.

Thursday, February 15: The couple celebrate with loved ones

Wedding planner Suzy has helped to make everything perfect.

Thursday, February 15: Ruby hides a secret agenda

She's now aware of Caleb's affair with Tracy and plans to cause chaos.

Thursday, February 15: Tracy and Nate sit together

They keep up appearances despite their recent split.

Thursday, February 15: Ruby puts her plan into action

She publicly announces Caleb and Tracy's affair, causing chaos at the reception. Tom is livid that Belle's extended family have ruined the wedding day.

Friday, February 16: There's another shock for Tracy

What's next after Ruby's vengeful move?

