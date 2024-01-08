Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson considers change after Caleb Miligan affair

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Emmerdale's Tracy Robinson searches for a way to cut ties with Caleb Miligan in Monday's episode (January 8).

Tracy recently forced Caleb's hand by pressuring him to invest in her business idea, but she now seems to be having second thoughts about his involvement.

Viewers know that Tracy is trying to set up a forest nursery, but needs funds to get it off the ground.

She recently blackmailed Caleb into offering financial support for the proposal, threatening to expose the truth about their recent affair if he didn't cooperate.

ITV

Although Tracy has been cheating on her husband Nate with Caleb, she reasoned that Caleb had lots to lose since Nate is his nephew. She correctly guessed that Caleb wouldn't want to risk a backlash from his family – particularly his brother Cain – if the scandalous secret was ever exposed.

In Monday's episode, Tracy gets a chance to pitch her forest nursery idea to Gabby Thomas, who's looking for a new project to oversee.

Tracy is pleased when Gabby seems enthusiastic over the idea and hopes for a proper meeting to discuss it further.

Before long, Tracy confidently informs Caleb that she plans to win investment money from Gabby, then buy him out of the business.

ITV

Tracy wants her independence back rather than relying on Caleb, who infuriates her with his smug scepticism over her plans. Who'll come out on top in this battle of wills?

Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy, recently revealed how she feels about playing the ongoing affair plot.

She said: "My first reaction was a bit of sadness for Nate and Tracy when they're newly-married – not to just be happy for a bit! Then obviously quite quickly I was like: 'This is exciting, this is going to be fun to play'.

"Tracy has never really been the baddie. It's much more interesting for me to play at the moment – not to be the victim, to be lying and deceitful."

Emmerdale airs tonight at the earlier time of 7pm on ITV1, and streams on ITVX.

