Emmy Awards 2023: Where to watch and stream, red carpet coverage, nominations and what TV shows have already won
Everything you need to know about the 75th Emmys
While they were postponed, the 2023 Emmy Awards are right around the corner, celebrating the best in TV.
HBO shows proved to particularly popular this year. The final season of the HBO hit Succession leads nominations with 27 nods for the show.
Another HBO smash, The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, follows closely behind with 24 nominations.
Additionally, The White Lotus received 23 nominations for its second season, set in Italy.
Here's everything you need to know about the Emmy Awards:
How to watch Emmy Awards
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Fox on Monday, Jan. 15, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be live Fox in the U.S., or on CTV in Canada.
What time do the Emmy Awards start
The Emmy Awards begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Where to stream the Emmy Awards
In Canada, the Emmys can be streamed on CTV.ca on desktop, mobile web, and through the CTV app.
In the U.S., the ceremony can be streamed live through Hulu + Live TV, or on Hulu the next day, Jan. 16.
Why are the Emmy Awards on a Monday?
The 2023 Emmys were postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that were happening in September 2023.
Due to NFL football games that air on both Fox and NBC on Sunday, the awards show is on Monday.
Where to watch the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet?
Live From E!: Countdown to the Emmys begins at 5:00 p.m. ET and EMMYS Live from E! begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on the E! network.
People and Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET on People.com, EW.com, and their YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
Who is hosting the Emmy Awards
Anthony Anderson will be hosting the Emmys for the first time after being nominated seven times for his work on the TV show Black-ish.
Who is presenting at the Emmy Awards
Emmy Awards presenters for 2023 include Quinta Brunson, Pedro Pascal, Jodie Foster, Jenna Ortega, Jason Bateman, Stephen Colbert, Jon Hamm, Ken Jeong and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
What TV shows, actors have already won Emmy Awards
While the Primetime Emmy Awards are on Monday, a number of celebrities and popular TV shows have already won awards at the Creative Arts Emmys.
Storm Reid and Nick Offerman won awards for outstanding guest actress, and guest actor, respectively, for The Last of Us. The show also won for picture editing, main title design, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects.
Best guest actor in a comedy series was Sam Richardson for the Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso, and the award winner for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series went to Judith Light for Poker Face.
The Bear won Emmys for outstanding comedy casting, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing. Netflix's Wednesday was recognized for outstanding contemporary costumes, contemporary makeup, main title music and production design. Additionally, The White Lotus captured Emmys for outstanding drama casting, contemporary hairstyling, music supervision and music composition for original score.
Beef, the limited series that won big at the Golden Globes, won awards for outstanding casting for a limited or anthology series or movie, contemporary costumes and picture editing
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story won the Emmy for outstanding television movie.
Kiki Palmer also became the first woman in 15 years to win an Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show, for the show Password. Additionally, RuPaul won a historic eighth Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, for RuPaul's Drag Race.
The legendary Carol Burnett, and the team from Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, received the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).
Full list of Emmy Awards 2023 nominations
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Limited Series
Beef
Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome the Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Nicey Nash-Betts, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Tim Burton, Wednesday (“Wednesday’s Child Is Full of Woe”)
Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Four Minutes”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“Review”)
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry (“wow”)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building (“I Know Who Did It”)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (“So Long, Farewell”)
Christopher Storer, The Bear (“System”)
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty (“Ineffective Assistance”)
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Beau Willimon, Andor (“One Way Out”)
Jesse Armstrong, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (“Point and Shoot”)
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul (“Saul Gone”)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us (“Long, Long Time”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, Andor (“Rix Road”)
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us (“Long Long Time”)
Mark Mylod, Succession (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Andrij Parekh, Succession (“America Decides”)
Lorene Scafaria, Succession (“Living+”)
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters (“The Prick”)
Mike White, The White Lotus (“Arrivederci”)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Reality Host
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Outstanding Variety Scripted Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live in Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers
Intergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell