Emmy Awards 2024: All the best looks from the red carpet

Emmy Awards 2024: All the best looks from the red carpet (Getty Images)

The 2024 Emmy Awards are officially here, and so is one of fashion’s biggest nights.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. While the award ceremony – which is hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy – begins at 8pm ET, the red carpet is set to kick off at 6pm ET.

This year, FX’s historical drama Shogun and dark comedy The Bear received several nods, as did Richard Gadd’s controversial Netflix hit, Baby Reindeer.

Meanwhile, one of the most anticipated fashion looks will likely come from Selena Gomez, who’s nominated for her acting role in Only Murders in the Building. Greta Lee – nominated for The Morning Show – is known for churning out a memorable red carpet ensemble, while The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri has recently cemented her status as a rising fashion icon. Plus, British actor Jonathan Bailey is sure to make a menswear splash on the red carpet, after receiving a nomination for Fellow Travelers.

Last year, Emmy Awards attendees graced the red carpet in a number of elegant red gowns. Old Hollywood glamor was also on display, with many stars arriving in their best satin skirts, feathered dresses, and silver or gold statement necklaces. While it’s unclear what fashion trend will emerge from this year’s Emmy Awards, the event will nonetheless turn heads.

Here are some of the best dressed celebrities on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.

Ilona Maher

(Getty Images)

The Team USA rugby star and TikTok celebrity walked her first ever Emmys red carpet in a dark blue, velvet strapless gown. The floor-length dress featured a peplum waist, along with a mermaid skirt.

Laverne Cox

(Getty Images)

The Orange Is the New Black alum arrived at the 2024 Emmys in a dramatic black V-neck gown with an oversized, off-the-shoulder cape. She paired the ensemble with a gold, layered chain necklace and moody purple lipstick.