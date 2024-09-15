Emmy Awards 2024: The full list of nominations from Shogun to The Bear
The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are just around the corner, with a whole host of TV shows and stars set to compete for trophies on television’s biggest night of the year.
The forthcoming ceremony will arrive just months after the delayed 2023 Emmy Awards were broadcast in early January this year, due to actors’ and writers’ strikes.
On 17 July, Veep star Tony Hale and Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph revealed the TV shows and stars in contention for this year’s gongs.
As expected, FX’s historical drama Shogun and dark comedy The Bear received several nods as did Richard Gadd’s controversial Netflix hit, Baby Reindeer.
Shows eligible for the Primetime Emmys must have been broadcast in the US between June 1, 2023 and May 31, 2024, with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences choosing the nominees.
Winners will be revealed at the live ceremony on Sunday, September 15.
Find the full list of nominees below.
Drama
Best Drama Series
Shōgun
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Dominic West – The Crown
Actress in a Drama Series
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Emma Sawai – Shōgun
Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
John Hamm – The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira – Shōgun
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – The Crown
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Néstor Carbonell – Shōgun
Paul Dano – Mr & Mrs Smith
Tracy Letts – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses
John Turturro – Mr & Mrs Smith
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Michaela Coel – Mr & Mrs Smith
Claire Foy – The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson – Mr & Mrs Smith
Parker Posey – Mr & Mrs Smith
Comedy
Best Comedy Series
The Bear
Hacks
Abbott Elementary
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Barry – What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce –The Bear
Paul W Downs – Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal – The Bear
Matthew Broderick – Only Murders in the Building
Ryan Gosling – Saturday Night Live
Christopher Lloyd – Hacks
Bob Odenkirk – The Bear
Will Poulter – The Bear
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman – The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear
Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
Limited Series
Best Limited Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
John Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr – The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris – Fargo
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Reality/Variety
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show
Directing for a Drama Series
Hiro Murai – Mr & Mrs Smith
Frederick E O Toye – Shōgun
Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
Stephen Daldry – The Crown
Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Writing for a Drama Series
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner – Fallout, “The End”
Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith, “First Date”
Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks – Shōgun, “Anjin”
Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente – Shōgun, “Crimson Sky”
Will Smith – Slow Horses, “Negotiating With Tigers”
Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown, “Ritz”
Directing for a Comedy Series
Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello – Hacks
Christopher Storer – The Bear
Ramy Youssef – The Bear
Guy Ritchie – The Gentleman
Mary Lou Belli – The Ms Pat Show
Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary, “Career Day”
Meredith Scardino, Sam Means – Girls5eva, “Orlando”
Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo – The Bear, “Fishes”
Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Statsky – Hacks, “Bulletproof”
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider – The Other Two, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good”
Jake Bender, Zach Dunn – What We Do In The Shadows, “Pride Parade”
Variety Special (live)
66th Grammy Awards
76th Annual Tony Awards
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher
The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady
The Oscars
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die
Trevor Noah: Where Was I