Emmy Awards: The winners and nominees (updating live)
Succession, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso and Beef are the leading contenders for the 75th Emmy Awards, the US TV industry's highest honours, which will be handed out on Monday.
Here are the nominations in full:
Outstanding drama series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Beef
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding talk series
WINNER: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding reality competition programme
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding scripted variety series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding variety special (live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Lead actor in a drama series
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Lead actress in a drama series
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Lead actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Bill Hader - Barry
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate - Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome To Chippendales
Evan Peters - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon - George & Tammy
Steven Yeun - Beef
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
Lizzy Caplan - Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain - George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback - Swarm
Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong - Beef
Supporting actor in a drama series
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
F Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun - Succession
Michael Imperioli - The White Lotus
Theo James - The White Lotus
Alan Ruck - Succession
Will Sharp - The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession
Supporting actress in a drama series
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Meghann Fahy - The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore - The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron - Succession
Simona Tabasco - The White Lotus
Supporting actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Phil Dunster - Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler - Barry
Supporting actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales
Richard Jenkins - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee - Beef
Ray Liotta - Black Bird
Young Mazino - Beef
Jesse Plemons - Love & Death
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Annaleigh Ashford - Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello - Beef
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis - Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone - Daisy Jones & the Six
Merritt Wever - Tiny Beautiful Things
Writing for a comedy series
WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for System
Barry - Bill Hader for Wow
Jury Duty - Mekki Leeper for Ineffective Assistance
Only Murders In The Building - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky for I Know Who Did It
The Other Two - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play
Ted Lasso - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis for So Long, Farewell
Writing for a drama series
WINNER: Succession - Jesse Armstrong for Connor's Wedding
Andor - Beau Willimon for One Way Out
Bad Sisters - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for The Prick
Better Call Saul - Gordon Smith for Point And Shoot
Better Call Saul - Peter Gould for Saul Gone
The Last of Us - Craig Mazin for Long, Long Time
The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Beef - Lee Sung Jin for The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain
Fire Island - Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Me-Time
Prey - Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm - Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for Stung
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Al Yankovic & Eric Appel
Writing for a variety series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Directing for a comedy series
WINNER: The Bear - Christopher Storer for Review
Barry - Bill Hader for Wow
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - Amy Sherman-Palladino for Four Minutes
The Ms Pat Show - Mary Lou Belli for Don't Touch My Hair
Ted Lasso - Declan Lowney for So Long, Farewell
Wednesday - Tim Burton for Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe
Directing for a drama series
Andor - Benjamin Caron for Rix Road
Bad Sisters - Dearbhla Walsh for The Prick
The Last of Us - Peter Hoar for Long, Long Time
Succession - Andrij Parekh for America Decides
Succession - Mark Mylod for Connor's Wedding
Succession - Lorene Scafaria for Living+
The White Lotus - Mike White for Arrivederci
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Beef - Lee Sung Jin for Figures of Light
Beef - Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Carl Franklin for Bad Meat
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Paris Barclay for Silenced
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time
Prey - Dan Trachtenberg
Emmy Award winners have already been announced in more categories at the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place over two nights earlier this month. See the winners for the first and second nights on the Emmys website.