Emmy Awards: A partial list of top winners
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 76th annual Emmy Awards are being handed out Sunday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Stars presenting Emmys to their peers include: Kathy Bates, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph, Dick Van Dyke and Martin Sheen.
Several actors and shows, including Rudolph, are already winners. Rudolph won her sixth Emmy Award at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys for her voice work on “Big Mouth.” Jamie Lee Curtis also picked up a supporting actress Emmy last weekend for her appearance on “The Bear” and “Shogun” set a single season record for most wins with 14, a lead it looks to expand.
Here’s a list of winners at Sunday's Emmys:
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Supporting actor in a drama series
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Actor in a comedy series
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
Supporting actress in a drama series
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Reality competition program
“The Traitors,” Peacock
Supporting actress limited
Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
Scripted variety series
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” HBO/Max
Writing for a variety special
Alex Edelman, “Just for Us”
Directing for a limited or anthology series
Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"
Writing for a comedy series
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks”
Talk series
“The Daily Show,” Comedy Central
Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series
Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”
Writing for a drama series
Will Smith, “Slow Horses”
Writing for a limited series, anthology or movie
Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”
Directing for a comedy series
Christopher Storer, “The Bear”
Governors award
Greg Berlanti
For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards
The Associated Press