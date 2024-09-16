Emmy Awards After Parties: Kristen Wiig Adds Sparkles to Sheer Dress, Quinta Brunson Goes Green and More Looks From Disney, Apple TV+, HBO + Max Receptions
After the 2024 Emmy Awards, several celebrities attended various after parties around Los Angeles on Sunday. Kristen Wiig and Quinta Brunson were just a few of the stars who were seen on the red carpet at the Disney, HBO + Max, Governors Ball and Apple TV+ parties.
Ahead, see some of the best looks celebrities and attendees wore or changed into for the 2024 Emmy Awards after parties.
Juno Temple
“Fargo” actress Juno Temple showcased a summertime colorscape on the Disney celebration red carpet on Sunday. She wore a Roberto Cavalli slipdress in a sunny orange hue, featuring cutouts at the skirt’s bottom.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson opted for an outfit change for the Disney post-Emmy Awards celebration on Sunday. The “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner wore an emerald green dress with thin straps and small cutouts beneath the bustline. Cutouts have been a hot trend on red carpets throughout 2024.
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig also opted for a wardrobe change for the Apple TV+ Emmy Awards after party on Sunday. The “Palm Royale” actress wore a sheer black dress with sparkling details throughout. Like Brunson, Wiig embraced the popular 2024 red carpet trend of sheer looks.
Amber Chardae Robinson
Amber Chardae Robinson brought bright pink floral style to the Governors Ball on Sunday. The “Palm Royale” actress wore a gown by Jovana Louis. The dress was made of pink taffeta and featured a lotus flower inspiration throughout.
Jodie Foster
Following her Emmy win for “True Detective: Night Country,” Jodie Foster hit the HBO + Max reception. The venerated actress wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress with asymmetric styling on the bodice and a hint of a gold belt at the waist. She also wore shoes courtesy of Stuart Weitzman.
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, celebrated TV’s best series with FX’s “Shōgun” earning a record 18 wins, including Anna Sawai for Best Actress in a Drama, Jean Smart for Best Actress in a Comedy for “Hacks,” Liza Colón-Zayas for “The Bear” and Elizabeth Debicki earned Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown.”
Emmy Awards 2024: Best Dressed Guests
