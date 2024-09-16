The Emmy Awards Winners of 2024: The Complete List

Contrary to popular belief, the Emmys are about more than just the red carpet fashions. They are also about the winners. And the Emmy awards winners of 2024 came from a truly stacked list of nominees.

There were the usual nominees that seem to win every year, such as Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as well as some surprises, like the new reality TV juggernaut The Traitors. Both Hacks and The Bear won big, while Baby Reindeer also scored in the writing and acting categories.

So without further ado, the complete list of Emmy Awards winners of 2024 are…

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Reality Competition Program

The Traitors

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Talk Series

The Daily Show

Writing for a Comedy Series

Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky,

Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman, Just For Us

Writing for a Drama Series

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

