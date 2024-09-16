The Emmy Awards Winners of 2024: The Complete List
Contrary to popular belief, the Emmys are about more than just the red carpet fashions. They are also about the winners. And the Emmy awards winners of 2024 came from a truly stacked list of nominees.
There were the usual nominees that seem to win every year, such as Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as well as some surprises, like the new reality TV juggernaut The Traitors. Both Hacks and The Bear won big, while Baby Reindeer also scored in the writing and acting categories.
So without further ado, the complete list of Emmy Awards winners of 2024 are…
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Directing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Reality Competition Program
The Traitors
Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Talk Series
The Daily Show
Writing for a Comedy Series
Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky,
Writing for a Variety Special
Alex Edelman, Just For Us
Writing for a Drama Series
Will Smith, Slow Horses
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
This article will be updated.
