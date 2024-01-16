'And The Emmy Goes To...': Here Are All The Winners From This Year's Ceremony

Emmy winners Kieran Culkin, Ayo Edebiri and Steven Yeun

Some of our absolute TV favourites had major cause for celebration on Monday when the Emmys finally took place.

The biggest night in TV usually happens in September, but due to the Hollywood strikes taking place last year, it was bumped back to January, which just happens to be slap-bang in the middle of regular awards season.

It’s perhaps no big surprise given what we’ve already seen at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, but Succession and The Bear were the two big winners during the ceremony, with both shows picking up six awards each.

They were closely followed by the hit Netflix miniseries Beef, which ended up with five wins.

A number of HuffPost faves also came away with awards on the night, including Jennifer Coolidge, Ayo Edebiri, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Allen White and RuPaul.

Check out the full list of winners below…

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alo Edebini (The Bear)

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Ali Wong (Beef)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Niece Nash-Bettys (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Outstanding Directing In A Comedy Series

The Bear

Outstanding Directing In A Drama Series

Succession

Outstanding Directing In A Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Bear

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Succession

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

