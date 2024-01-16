'And The Emmy Goes To...': Here Are All The Winners From This Year's Ceremony
Emmy winners Kieran Culkin, Ayo Edebiri and Steven Yeun
Some of our absolute TV favourites had major cause for celebration on Monday when the Emmys finally took place.
The biggest night in TV usually happens in September, but due to the Hollywood strikes taking place last year, it was bumped back to January, which just happens to be slap-bang in the middle of regular awards season.
It’s perhaps no big surprise given what we’ve already seen at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards, but Succession and The Bear were the two big winners during the ceremony, with both shows picking up six awards each.
They were closely followed by the hit Netflix miniseries Beef, which ended up with five wins.
A number of HuffPost faves also came away with awards on the night, including Jennifer Coolidge, Ayo Edebiri, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Allen White and RuPaul.
Check out the full list of winners below…
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alo Edebini (The Bear)
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Ali Wong (Beef)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Niece Nash-Bettys (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Outstanding Directing In A Comedy Series
The Bear
Outstanding Directing In A Drama Series
Succession
Outstanding Directing In A Limited Or Anthology Series
Beef
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
The Bear
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Succession
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series
Beef
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week With John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium