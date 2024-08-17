Emmy Nominee Matt Bomer Admits It 'Gets Really Heated' When He Plays Uno with His 3 Teens (Exclusive)

The actor also tells PEOPLE how the only person he's really "competitive" with is himself

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Henry Halls, Simon Halls, Walker Halls, Matt Bomer and Kit Halls in Los Angeles, California in May 2023.

For Matt Bomer and his family, Uno isn’t just a way to pass the time, it’s a card game to be taken seriously.



During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Bomer discussed how he, his husband Simon Halls and his three teenage sons — Kit, Walker and Henry — like to “mix it up” when it comes to games.



“We play some card games,” the actor, 46, says in this week’s issue. “We always have a deck of cards with us on vacation. Uno is always a classic. Uno gets really hot, it gets really heated in our family.… There have been some heated moments in those games. I’m not going to lie.” '

The Fellow Travelers star, who is nominated for an Emmy this year for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, wed Halls in 2011, welcoming Kit in 2005 and twins Henry and Walker in 2008.

Jake Chessum Matt Bomer in West Hollywood, California in August 2024.

Bomer thrives in front of the camera, but he’d prefer to keep his children out of show business for the time being.



“I don’t want anybody out onstage any time soon,” he told PEOPLE in 2015. “I want them to have a nice, normal childhood.”



There are moments, however, when Bomer shines a light on his family. In 2012, he thanked his husband and kids during his acceptance speech for the New Generation Arts and Activism Award at the Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards.

"I'd really especially like to thank my beautiful family: Simon, Kit, Walker, Henry," he said onstage then. "Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is. You will always be my proudest accomplishment."

The White Collar actor also offers glimpses of his family on social media. On Aug. 11, Bomer posted a touching Instagram post with a photo of him and Kit grabbing a bite and several photos of his son basking in his natural surroundings.

“Last trip before college!” Bomer wrote in the caption. "We love you Kit, and we’re so proud of the young man that you have become!”

Though it can be a challenge to balance parenthood with the demands of his acting career, Bomer told PEOPLE in 2014 he wouldn’t have things any other way.



“I love [being a dad],” he said then. “It’s the most profound gift and the most daunting challenge at times.”

When his kids aren't around, Bomer tells PEOPLE he enjoys Cards Against Humanity. The popular card game is "definitely NC-17" in nature, but the actor admits he's learned "so many things about so many people" he didn't know before.

"You kind of learn about people's sense of humor and sort of what their shadowier side is when they play that game," he explains. "I'm like, 'Oh, okay. Now I see how you play it.' Some people are just straight-up gamers and just play to win. But it's really fun."

Bomer, for his part, says he doesn't have a competitive streak.

"I'm competitive with myself," he says. "I think I'm more of a team sports guy. I was a swimmer growing up and the relay was always my favorite event. I loved playing on a football and a track team, but it always felt more like a team event for me. ... But I think when it comes to games — and even being on stage with somebody or being in a production with somebody — I'm much more ensemble-oriented."

