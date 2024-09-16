All the Emmys 2024 Afterparty Photos You Didn't See but Can't Miss

Burgers, selfies, birthday celebrations and silliness dominated the night at the A-list afterparties

Roger Kisby/Getty

The mood after the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards was celebratory, so stars kept that party vibe going long into the night at the afterparties hosted by Netflix, HBO. Apple TV+ and more. See the most fun photos inside the parties — not to mention the afterparty outfits, silly selfies and burger breaks — inside the Emmys 2024 afterparties.

Greta Lee & Andrew Scott

Roger Kisby/Getty

share a laugh at Netflix's party.

Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum

Roger Kisby/Getty

work their best angles at the Netflix party.

Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon & Carol Burnett

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty

have an "icons only" moment at the Apple TV+ party.

Jeremy Allen White

Araya Doheny/WireImage

flashes his hardware at the Disney party.

Jon Hamm & Tig Notaro

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty

pose for a photo at the Apple TV+ party.

Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

look like winners at the Apple TV+ party (Naomi, who changed out of her emerald gown, was fondly called Crudup's "piece of eye candy" in his acceptance speech).

Kristin Wiig

Robin L Marshall/WireImage

changed into a sheer black gown for the Apple TV+ party.

Matt Jarvis & Richard Gadd

Roger Kisby/Getty

break for a bite (and a selfie) at the Netflix party.

Adam Scott & Jennifer Aniston

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty

talk great hair (we assume) at the Apple TV+ party.

Quinta Brunson

Disney/Stewart Cook

changed into a glam green gown for the Disney afterparty.

Idris Elba & Sabrina Elba

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty

look like they're haded to the dance floor at the Apple TV+ party.

Hayley Erbert & Derek Hough

Kayla Oaddams/Getty

have a date night together at Disney's party.

J. B. Smoove & Shahidah Omar

Jerod Harris/Getty

start their night at the HBO & Max party with a kiss.

Awkwafina

Kayla Oaddams/Getty

wears a green gown to the Disney party.

Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee-Colbert & Saoirse Ronan

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty

look stylish at the Apple TV+ party.

Allison Janney & Tate Taylor

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty

share a seat at the Apple TV+ party.

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Araya Doheny/WireImage

keep bringing the glamour (though Rita changed out of her accidental twinning moment) at the Disney party.

Rachael Harris & Cheryl Hines

Jerod Harris/Getty

try to keep things covered at the HBO & Max party.

Kristin Scott Thomas, Reese Witherspoon & Marcia Gay Harden

Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty

put their feet up for a minute at the Apple TV+ party.

Anna Sawai

Araya Doheny/WireImage

holds up her Emmy (and changes into another red gown, this one custom Louis Vuitton).

