All the Emmys 2024 Afterparty Photos You Didn't See but Can't Miss
Burgers, selfies, birthday celebrations and silliness dominated the night at the A-list afterparties
The mood after the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards was celebratory, so stars kept that party vibe going long into the night at the afterparties hosted by Netflix, HBO. Apple TV+ and more. See the most fun photos inside the parties — not to mention the afterparty outfits, silly selfies and burger breaks — inside the Emmys 2024 afterparties.
Related: The 10 Best Moments from the 2024 Emmy Awards
Greta Lee & Andrew Scott
share a laugh at Netflix's party.
Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum
work their best angles at the Netflix party.
Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon & Carol Burnett
have an "icons only" moment at the Apple TV+ party.
Jeremy Allen White
flashes his hardware at the Disney party.
Jon Hamm & Tig Notaro
pose for a photo at the Apple TV+ party.
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup
look like winners at the Apple TV+ party (Naomi, who changed out of her emerald gown, was fondly called Crudup's "piece of eye candy" in his acceptance speech).
Kristin Wiig
changed into a sheer black gown for the Apple TV+ party.
Matt Jarvis & Richard Gadd
break for a bite (and a selfie) at the Netflix party.
Adam Scott & Jennifer Aniston
talk great hair (we assume) at the Apple TV+ party.
Quinta Brunson
changed into a glam green gown for the Disney afterparty.
Idris Elba & Sabrina Elba
look like they're haded to the dance floor at the Apple TV+ party.
Hayley Erbert & Derek Hough
have a date night together at Disney's party.
J. B. Smoove & Shahidah Omar
start their night at the HBO & Max party with a kiss.
Awkwafina
wears a green gown to the Disney party.
Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee-Colbert & Saoirse Ronan
look stylish at the Apple TV+ party.
Allison Janney & Tate Taylor
share a seat at the Apple TV+ party.
Taika Waititi & Rita Ora
keep bringing the glamour (though Rita changed out of her accidental twinning moment) at the Disney party.
Rachael Harris & Cheryl Hines
try to keep things covered at the HBO & Max party.
Kristin Scott Thomas, Reese Witherspoon & Marcia Gay Harden
put their feet up for a minute at the Apple TV+ party.
Anna Sawai
holds up her Emmy (and changes into another red gown, this one custom Louis Vuitton).
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.