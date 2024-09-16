Emmys 2024: The nominations in full and winners as they happen
The best TV shows and actors of the past year are being honoured at the Emmy Awards.
Here is the full list of prizes being handed out on Sunday, which will be updated with the winners as they are announced at the ceremony in Los Angeles.
Outstanding drama series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Idris Elba - Hijack
Donald Glover - Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins - Fallout
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun
Dominic West - The Crown
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine - Mr & Mrs Smith
Anna Sawai - Shogun
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Winner: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Winner: Jean Smart - Hacks
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph - Loot
Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Andrew Scott - Ripley
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple - Fargo
Sofía Vergara - Griselda
Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Winner: Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano - Shogun
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira - Shogun
Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce - The Crown
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Winner: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
Greta Lee - The Morning Show
Lesley Manville - The Crown
Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Lionel Boyce - The Bear
Paul W Downs - Hacks
Paul Rudd - Only Murders In The Building
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Winner: Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear
Carol Burnett - Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Lamorne Morris - Fargo
Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travellers
Robert Downey Jr - The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill - Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman - Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer
Dakota Fanning - Ripley
Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding reality competition program
Winner: The Traitors
The Amazing Race
RuPauls Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding scripted variety series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding talk series
Winner: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Winner: Slow Horses, Negotiating With Tigers - Will Smith
The Crown, Ritz - Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare
Fallout, The End - Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner
Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover
Shogun, Anjin - Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks
Shogun, Crimson Sky - Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Winner: Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky
Abbott Elementary, Career Day - Quinta Brunson
The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo
Girls5eva, Orlando - Meredith Scardino & Sam Means
The Other Two, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider
What We Do In The Shadows, Pride Parade - Jake Bender & Zach Dunn
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd
Black Mirror, Joan Is Awful - Charlie Brooker
Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley
Fellow Travelers, You're Wonderful - Ron Nyswaner
Ripley - Steven Zaillian
True Detective: Night Country, Part 6 - Issa Lopez
Outstanding writing for a variety special
Winner: Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
John Early: Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
The Oscars
Outstanding directing for a drama series
The Crown, Sleep - Stephen Daldry
The Morning Show, The Overview Effect - Mimi Leder
Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Hiro Murai
Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye
Slow Horses, Strange Games - Saul Metzstein
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Beat LA - Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Winner: The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer
Abbott Elementary, Party - Randall Einhorn
The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression - Guy Ritchie
Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello
The Ms Pat Show, I’m The Pappy - Mary Lou Belli
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Ripley - Steven Zaillian
Baby Reindeer, Episode 4 - Weronika Tofilska
Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley
Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pilot - Gus Van Sant
Lessons In Chemistry, Poirot - Millicent Shelton
True Detective: Night Country - Issa Lopez
The winners of more categories were announced over two nights last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys. Fine out who won here and here.