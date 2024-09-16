Emmys 2024: The nominations in full and winners as they happen

Liza Colon-Zayas kissing her Emmy Award
The Bear's Liza Colon-Zayas won best supporting comedy actress [Reuters]

The best TV shows and actors of the past year are being honoured at the Emmy Awards.

Here is the full list of prizes being handed out on Sunday, which will be updated with the winners as they are announced at the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Outstanding drama series

  • The Crown

  • Fallout

  • The Gilded Age

  • The Morning Show

  • Mr & Mrs Smith

  • Shogun

  • Slow Horses

  • 3 Body Problem

Outstanding comedy series

  • Abbott Elementary

  • The Bear

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm

  • Hacks

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Palm Royale

  • Reservation Dogs

  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding limited or anthology series

  • Baby Reindeer

  • Fargo

  • Lessons in Chemistry

  • Ripley

  • True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

  • Idris Elba - Hijack

  • Donald Glover - Mr & Mrs Smith

  • Walton Goggins - Fallout

  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

  • Hiroyuki Sanada - Shogun

  • Dominic West - The Crown

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

  • Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

  • Carrie Coon - The Gilded Age

  • Maya Erskine - Mr & Mrs Smith

  • Anna Sawai - Shogun

  • Imelda Staunton - The Crown

  • Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

  • Winner: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

  • Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows

  • Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

  • Winner: Jean Smart - Hacks

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

  • Maya Rudolph - Loot

  • Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

  • Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

  • Jon Hamm - Fargo

  • Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

  • Andrew Scott - Ripley

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

  • Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

  • Juno Temple - Fargo

  • Sofía Vergara - Griselda

  • Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Gary Oldman at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Gary Oldman is nominated for his performance in Slow Horses [Getty Images]

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

  • Winner: Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

  • Tadanobu Asano - Shogun

  • Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

  • Jon Hamm - The Morning Show

  • Takehiro Hira - Shogun

  • Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

  • Jonathan Pryce - The Crown

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

  • Winner: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

  • Christine Baranski - The Gilded Age

  • Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show

  • Greta Lee - The Morning Show

  • Lesley Manville - The Crown

  • Karen Pittman - The Morning Show

  • Holland Taylor - The Morning Show

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

  • Winner: Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

  • Lionel Boyce - The Bear

  • Paul W Downs - Hacks

  • Paul Rudd - Only Murders In The Building

  • Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary

  • Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

  • Winner: Liza Colon-Zayas - The Bear

  • Carol Burnett - Palm Royale

  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

  • Meryl Streep - Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Winner: Lamorne Morris - Fargo

  • Jonathan Bailey - Fellow Travellers

  • Robert Downey Jr - The Sympathizer

  • Tom Goodman-Hill - Baby Reindeer

  • John Hawkes - True Detective: Night Country

  • Lewis Pullman - Lessons In Chemistry

  • Treat Williams - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Winner: Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

  • Dakota Fanning - Ripley

  • Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

  • Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry

  • Diane Lane - Feud: Capote vs The Swans

  • Nava Mau - Baby Reindeer

  • Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding reality competition program

  • Winner: The Traitors

  • The Amazing Race

  • RuPauls Drag Race

  • Top Chef

  • The Voice

Outstanding scripted variety series

  • Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding talk series

  • Winner: The Daily Show

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!

  • Late Night With Seth Meyers

  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding writing for a drama series

  • Winner: Slow Horses, Negotiating With Tigers - Will Smith

  • The Crown, Ritz - Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare

  • Fallout, The End - Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner

  • Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover

  • Shogun, Anjin - Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks

  • Shogun, Crimson Sky - Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

  • Winner: Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs & Jen Statsky

  • Abbott Elementary, Career Day - Quinta Brunson

  • The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo

  • Girls5eva, Orlando - Meredith Scardino & Sam Means

  • The Other Two, Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider

  • What We Do In The Shadows, Pride Parade - Jake Bender & Zach Dunn

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Winner: Baby Reindeer - Richard Gadd

  • Black Mirror, Joan Is Awful - Charlie Brooker

  • Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley

  • Fellow Travelers, You're Wonderful - Ron Nyswaner

  • Ripley - Steven Zaillian

  • True Detective: Night Country, Part 6 - Issa Lopez

Outstanding writing for a variety special

  • Winner: Alex Edelman: Just For Us

  • Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

  • John Early: Now More Than Ever

  • Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool

  • The Oscars

Outstanding directing for a drama series

  • The Crown, Sleep - Stephen Daldry

  • The Morning Show, The Overview Effect - Mimi Leder

  • Mr & Mrs Smith, First Date - Hiro Murai

  • Shogun, Crimson Sky - Frederick EO Toye

  • Slow Horses, Strange Games - Saul Metzstein

  • Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Beat LA - Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

  • Winner: The Bear, Fishes - Christopher Storer

  • Abbott Elementary, Party - Randall Einhorn

  • The Gentlemen, Refined Aggression - Guy Ritchie

  • Hacks, Bulletproof - Lucia Aniello

  • The Ms Pat Show, I’m The Pappy - Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Winner: Ripley - Steven Zaillian

  • Baby Reindeer, Episode 4 - Weronika Tofilska

  • Fargo, The Tragedy of the Commons - Noah Hawley

  • Feud: Capote vs The Swans, Pilot - Gus Van Sant

  • Lessons In Chemistry, Poirot - Millicent Shelton

  • True Detective: Night Country - Issa Lopez

The winners of more categories were announced over two nights last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys. Fine out who won here and here.

