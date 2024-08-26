Emmys 2024 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series?

With FX’s feudal epic Shōgun switching categories, this year’s battle to win the Emmy for Best Limited or Anthology Series is truly up for grabs.

Shōgun was the prohibitive favorite to take home the Emmy in this category, but its last-minute switch to compete as a drama series left us with five contenders here, any one of which could walk off with the big prize. Let’s start with new seasons of established TV brands: Season 5 of FX’s Fargo may have been its most acclaimed yet, with stars Juno Temple and Jon Hamm also nabbing Emmy nods, and it won this Emmy back in 2014 for Season 1. Plus, there’s True Detective: Night Country, hailed as a thrilling return to form for the HBO crime anthology, with acting nods for stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

Netflix has two limited series in the running this year, as well: the buzzy and intense dramedy Baby Reindeer (with star Richard Gadd recounting his real-life story of being stalked by an obsessive friend) and Ripley, a hypnotically gorgeous retelling of the classic literary tale with Andrew Scott playing murderous grifter Tom Ripley. Rounding out the category is Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry, with Brie Larson starring as a gifted chemist in the 1960s who uses her own cooking show to bring science to suburban housewives everywhere.

Even without Shōgun in the mix, it’s an impressive field indeed. But which one would you be happiest to see collect a trophy on Emmy night? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, and then hit the comments to defend your pick.

