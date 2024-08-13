Emmys Announce Official Series Nominees Including Surprise Nods for Brad Pitt, Rosamund Pike and a History-Making Hat Trick for Garrett Basch

The Emmys have officially announced the nominated producers for the drama, comedy, and limited series categories, revealing some exciting surprises that many viewers — and even industry professionals — might not have anticipated.

Matty Matheson, known for his standout role as Fak in comedy frontrunner “The Bear,” missed out on a supporting comedy actor nomination. However, he received his first Emmy nom as a producer for the hit culinary show, which could bring him his first win.

Perhaps not a household name, but producer Garrett Basch, who landed his first nod for “The Night of” in 2017, made history as the first producer to have three scripted shows nominated in the same year. He received noms for the Netflix limited series “Ripley” and the FX comedies “Reservation Dogs” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Basch’s FX colleague, Taika Waititi, also made history as the first Indigenous producer to earn double comedy bids for “Dogs” and “Shadows.”

D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, best known as the minds behind “Game of Thrones,” earned their second drama series bids for the Netflix sci-fi adaptation “3 Body Problem.” Among the other 21 nominated producers for this series is “Knives Out” director Rian Johnson, who received his first nom after previously being snubbed for his directing work on “Breaking Bad” and “Poker Face.” The “3 Body Problem” producing team also includes actress Rosamund Pike as an executive producer, alongside Plan B heads Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

As previously reported by Variety, Selena Gomez is the most nominated Latina producer in Emmy history, securing her third consecutive mention for Hulu’s mystery comedy “Only Murders in the Building.” In addition, she earned her first acting nomination as a lead comedy actress. Gomez is joined by co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, among many actors/producers who received double noms. Others are Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Hiroyuki Sanada (“Shogun”), Kristen Wiig (“Palm Royale”), Donald Glover (“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”), Andrew Scott (“Ripley”), Matt Bomer (“Fellow Travelers”), Richard Gadd (“Baby Reindeer”), Brie Larson (“Lessons in Chemistry”), Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”) and Jodie Foster (“True Detective: Night Country”).

Other notable names among the nominees include legacy executive producers Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson and the late Steve Golin, who are part of the 18-nominee team for “True Detective: Night Country,” along with Oscar winner Barry Jenkins and Cary Joji Fukunaga. Emmy winners Jason Bateman and Laura Dern are also nominees as part of the teams for “Lessons in Chemistry” and “Palm Royale.”

Final Emmy voting runs from Aug. 15 to Aug. 26.

