Emmys best-dressed: The stars wining the red carpet so far, including Selena Gomez

Can we get a yes, chef? Er, we mean stylists!

For the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, the stars crafted their ensembles with as much care as Carmy Berzatto exudes when dressing a plate at The Bear. (However, we sincerely hope that lewks were assembled with far less anxiety).

Before entering Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, TV's A-listers served on the red carpet. They strutted, sashayed and swaggered in gorgeous gowns accessorized with megawatt smiles.

Here are our picks for the evening’s best-dressed so far, the fashion equivalent of Michelin star status — in no particular order.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez stuns in black velvet.

Selena Gomez avoided inspiring a fashion police true-crime podcast series with a timeless velvet gown that embraces her figure. She accessorized with plenty of bling which matched her sparkly halter neckline.

Eiza González

Eiza González might have a "3 Body Problem" but a fashion sense ain't one.

The actress told E!'s Laverne Cox that she arrived at her first Emmys "upbeat and happy," no doubt at least in part due to her winning look. González worked a cherry blossom pink sequin gown that highlighted her décolleté.

The look, designed by Tamara Ralph, was energized by a feather cape with sleeves.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Emmys 2024 best-dressed: Pictures of the red carpet winners so far