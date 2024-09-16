Emmys: What you didn't see on TV, including Jennifer Aniston's ticket troubles

LOS ANGELES — FX's "Shogun" made history at Sunday's 76th Primetime Emmy Awards with Emmys for the first two Japanese actors ever — best actor in a drama, Hiroyuki Sonada, followed by best actress, Anna Sawai.

And there was the best drama award for FX's most expensive series about 17th century feudal Japan, which won a show-leading total of 18 Emmys (14 at last week's Creative Arts Emmys).

Still, the most slamdunk-winning moment witnessed behind-the-scenes at the Emmy Awards was "Baby Reindeer" Scottish star and creator Richard Gadd trying to grapple with his three large trophies (best limited series, best actor, best writer) AND keep his kilt on before posing with his co-star Jessica Gunning (who won best supporting actress). The feat required outside assistance — for both his kilt and the trophies — before Gadd was ready to face photographers with his awards.

Here's what else you didn't see on TV at Sunday's Emmy Awards.

Jennifer Aniston: Emmy ticket troubles melt away with Robert Downey Jr.

Jennifer Aniston's arrival on the Emmy's red carpet in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown was a very big deal, worthy of an announcement on a loudspeaker. There was just one problem for the famed "Friends" actress, nominated for her role in "The Morning Show." Her tickets wouldn't scan through security for an eternal two minutes as Aniston stared away with a look of fixed serenity. Finally, an onlooker called out, "Why are you not letting her in? You know who this is!"

With that, Aniston sailed past security, posed perfectly for photos, and cruised straight into the theater. Any problems were forgotten after she ran into Robert Downey Jr. in the theater. The two embraced and agreed to take a superstar photo.

"Let's go," said Downey Jr. putting his arm around Aniston and grinning. "This one is going to travel."

'Ripley' star Dakota Fanning will wait in line and pay for nachos

Sure there was a velvet-curtained VIP area for celebs in the Peacock Theater. But the coolest ones waited in the concession line with the other guests, including Dakota Fanning. The "Ripley" star withstood a 50-person line to plunk down $8.50 for Tostitos chips and cheese. She enjoyed the chips with friends in her champagne Emmy gown, clutch under her arm.

Kiwi actor and director Taika Waititi also braved the masses to buy $17.50 premium cocktails for himself and girlfriend Rita Ora. As Ora cooled her high heels by the theater entrance, Waititi dealt with fanagling ApplePay, holding multiple drinks, and frequent requests for selfies. "One second," he could be seen mouthing to Ora during one group photo request.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup: Emmy's cutest couple is 'quite competitive'

Naomi Watts and husband Billy Crudup took the unofficial award for Couple of the Night. Crudup won best supporting actor in a drama series for “The Morning Show," calling Watts, during his acceptance speech, his "piece of eye candy." Watts was nominated, but lost out on the lead actress in the limited series category for her role in “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.”

“We’re quite competitive, but like Scrabble,” Crudup said backstage. He added that the couple, who wed last year, are “very supportive of one another."

Married duo Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts were both nominated for Emmys Sunday night.

That was clear at the Emmy Awards Gala afterparty as Watts looked after Crudup's Emmy while the trophy was being personally engraved, as Crudup gabbed nearby with "The Bear" winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach. When the house band played "Hold On, I'm Coming" the dancing Watts finally grabbed Crudup to take his trophy away. Crudup walked away with a smile, an Emmy award in one hand, and a Stella Artois beer in the other.

John Oliver, winner of the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, at the 76th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles.

John Oliver thanks Emmy orchestra for interrupting his sad dog speech

John Oliver drew huge laughs for his sudden expletive during his TV speech. While accepting the award for scripted variety series for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” the wry comedian told the orchestra to shut up (in stronger terms) when they played him off, just as he was thanking his family's recently deceased dog.

Backstage, Oliver revealed he was actually grateful for whoever started the playoff music. After all, they gave him an opportunity to make a joke out of a sad subject.

“I’m not well versed in sincerity as a British person and as a comedian, so I didn’t really want to get upset. And, thankfully, whoever was on that board was like, ‘You can’t carry this off,’” Oliver said. “I’m very grateful they gave me a parachute so I can avoid my feelings once more.”

No one has more Emmy fun (with Selena Gomez) than 'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri might not have repeated her first Emmy win for "The Bear" from last year. But the nominated star may have had the most Emmy fun, starting with the moment she freaked out over meeting Reba McEntire on the red carpet ("My legs are shaking").

Inside the theater, Edebiri ran into "Only Murders in the Building" star Selena Gomez, who was passing by with boyfriend Benny Blanco during a commercial break. The instant-group caused a traffic jam as they talked, with Gomez complimenting Edebiri's Bottega Veneta gown.

"Oh, this old thing," Edebiri said with a laugh before the two hugged. Edebiri bade farewell to Gomez with, "Keep it up dude."

During the next commercial break, Edeibri paused before taking a picture for co-star Moss-Bachrach. "I always take bad pictures," Edebiri said, holding the camera. "Does this need to be in focus?"

