Emmys: full list of winners

Supporting actor in a drama series

F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking