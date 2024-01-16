Emmys: full list of winners
Supporting actor in a drama series
F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Supporting actress in a drama series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking