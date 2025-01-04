Emotional Nicole Kidman dedicates award to late mother

Nicole Kidman broke down in tears as she dedicated an acting award to her late mother Janelle Ann Kidman.

The Australian-American actress, 57, was presented with the international star gong for erotic thriller Babygirl by Jamie Lee Curtis during the 36th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards gala on Friday in Palm Springs, California.

On stage in the US, Kidman recalled how she was unable to accept her best actress award at the Venice Film Festival for the same film due to her mother’s death.

“I am still grieving my mom and so I want to dedicate (this award) because I didn’t get to do it at the Venice Film Festival,” she said.

Jamie Lee Curtis (left) presents the international star award to Nicole Kidman (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

“Now I’m on stage and I’m back here. Thank you for giving me the chance to say this is for my mom.

“My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, and they’re not here now but I still want to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do, and I love you all and I’m so grateful for the privilege … I’m sorry I’m crying.”

“I didn’t want to do that but I feel my mama right now. This is for your mama.”

Kidman also said Christmas was “different” without her parents, father Antony Kidman, who died in September 2014, and mother, who died in September last year.

She added: “They’ve given me the resilience, they’ve given me the love and they’ve given me the strength to keep moving forward.”

Nicole Kidman (left) and Ariana Grande (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Kidman also said director Halina Reijn put her “heart and soul” into the film, about a chief executive who is having an affair with a young intern, played by Harris Dickinson.

“I was so lucky at this age to be given a role of that nature, of that complexity, and to be asked to do those things that you normally wouldn’t ask a woman in their 50s to do because you’re like, ‘Oh well, she’s too old’. But she said, ‘No, this is a gift to you’.”

During the gala red carpet, Kidman was also delighted to meet Wicked star Ariana Grande and they shared an embrace.

Singer and actress Grande bowed to Oscar winner Kidman, known for Moulin Rouge! and Big Little Lies, and kissed her hand as she attended the film festival.