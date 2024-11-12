Emperor penguin travels over 2,000 miles from Antarctica to Australia in possible first

An emperor penguin that appeared on an Australian beach journeyed over 2,000 miles from its native Antarctica in what could be the first appearance of the species on the continent.

The penguin appeared Nov. 1 on Ocean Beach in Denmark, a town in western Australia, and was spotted by a beachgoer, according to a statement provided to USA TODAY by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.

Belinda Cannell, a research fellow at the University of Western Australia, told the Australian Broadcast Corporation the sighting could be a first for the continent.

"The tracked ones have never reached this far," she told the outlet.

Cannell told the broadcaster that it is possible that the penguin may have been following a current for food that brought it further north.

Penguin appeared malnourished and is being cared for

The bird was brought to safety by local seabird rehabilitator Carol Biddulph, who said in an interview distributed by the department that the bird appeared malnourished and she could see the bird's back bone when she arrived on the beach.

"Between the condition of the bird and the activity that might have happened on the beach the following day, I thought it was best to bring the bird in," Biddulph said.

Biddulph, registered caregiver with the department, has a designated penguin enclosure though she said she normally cares for smaller local penguins.

"Never in my wildest thoughts would I thought I'd ever have an emperor Penguin to care for," Biddulph said. "It's just such a such a privilege to be part of this bird's journey."

The department said in its statement that efforts remain focused on rehabilitating the penguin.

Man who saw penguin: 'Absolutely flawless'

Aaron Fowler told the Australian Broadcast Corporation that he saw the penguin when he went to Ocean Beach to surf on Friday afternoon.

"It was massive, it was way bigger than a sea bird and we're like, 'What is that thing coming out of the water?'" Fowler said. "It stood up in the waves and just waddled straight up to us, an emperor penguin, he was probably about a meter high, and he was not shy at all."

He added: "He just looked absolutely flawless."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Emperor penguin found on Australian beach, 2,000 miles from Antarctica