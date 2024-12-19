Employee Allegedly Stabs Company President During Staff Meeting in Possible 'Copycat' of CEO Killing: Police

Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney

A Michigan man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed the president of the company where he works, per police.

Erik Denslow was stabbed during a staff meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in their Muskegon, Mich., office, the Fruitport Township Police Department said in a statement. Denslow was not named by the police, but was identified by WZZM 13 and MLive.

Police arrested a 32-year-old employee at the company; MLive, News 8 and FOX 17 identified the suspect as Nathan Mahoney, citing police and unspecified court documents.

Officers responded to the office of Anderson Express Inc., a manufacturing company, on Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m. to a report of a stabbing, per police statement.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Denslow “in the side with a knife” before fleeing the scene in his vehicle, police said. He was apprehended in about 15 minutes.

Mahoney’s co-workers told police he had a “quiet demeanor” at work; police have not yet established a motive, but Deputy Chief Greg Poulson told News 8 they are not ruling out the possibility of a “copycat” attack of the fatal shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO in New York City earlier in December.

“I think that comes to everyone’s mind in this time. We’re going through all his social accounts, all his electronic media and trying to determine a motive for this act,” Poulson told the outlet.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside a Manhattan hotel on Dec. 4, prompting a days-long manhung before suspect Luigi Mangione was arrested in connection with the killing.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Denslow has been the president of Anderson Express Inc. for fewer than two years; he was promoted to president within a year of joining the company.

Anderson Express Inc. works with the automotive and defense sectors, per the company’s LinkedIn page.

In a statement, the company said they are “in shock” over the incident and “are also focused on supporting our employees as they process this senseless assault,” MLive and WZZM 13 reported.

Neither Fruitport police nor Anderson Express Inc. responded to PEOPLE's requests for further information.

Denslow was in critical condition after being hospitalized but is expected to survive, per police.

Mahoney has been charged with assault with intent to murder and fleeing a police officer, according to Michigan court records reviewed by PEOPLE. He is being held on $500,000 bond and $1,000 bond for the charges, respectively.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, per MLive, News 8 and FOX 17. Court records did not indicate any plea information and his lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

