Employees furloughed at St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center
On Monday, most employees at St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix were furloughed.
The U.S. FDA has approved new vaccines targeting more recent variants — but what's going on in Canada?
When it comes to in-flight meals, no one knows better than the flight attendants who work on the aircrafts day in and day out.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an updated COVID-19 shot for everyone 6 months old and up, which renews a now-annual quandary for Americans: Get the shot now, with the latest COVID outbreak sweeping the country, or hold it in reserve for the winter wave? COVID has become commonplace. It's important for those in high-risk groups to get vaccinated, but vaccine protection wanes after a few months.
"Do not allow medical professionals to dismiss your concerns," Alison Miller tells PEOPLE
Denise Austin, 67, demonstrated a core exercise to “tone and tighten” the abs. The fitness pro says the standing move is “easy” and “effective.”
"I earn six figures, and my only real task is to listen to my boss whine. That's it."
You're doing everything right: showering regularly, wearing deodorant, washing your clothes. Yet your body odor remains present. What's the deal?
Retirement: the magical time when you no longer have to work for your money. Instead, after years of hard work and smart financial decisions, your money should work for you. The age you started saving...
You can probably retire in financial comfort at age 45 if you have $3 million in savings. Although it's much younger than most people retire, that much money can likely generate adequate income for as long as you live. Very … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 45 With $3 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
US computing giant IBM has reportedly shut down its research and development (R&D) operations in China, joining a slew of global Big Tech firms in trimming their mainland businesses amid geopolitical headwinds. IBM is closing its China Development Lab and China Systems Lab, while laying off more than 1,000 employees in cities including Beijing, Shanghai and the northern port city Dalian, according to reports by local news outlets. IBM's China-based R&D employees over the weekend found themselves
(Bloomberg) -- After a strong start to the summer, the outlook for oil prices is unravelling — leaving trading desks, supermajors and Middle East producers grappling with what comes next. Most Read from BloombergSydney Central Train Station Is Now an Architectural DestinationNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban EyecatcherChicago Overcomes DNC Skeptics With Calm, Parties and SunHow the Cortiços of São Paulo Helped Shelter South America’s Largest CityWith Housing Costs High, Dem
Canada, following the lead of the United States and European Union, said on Monday it will impose a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles and announced a 25% tariff on imported steel and aluminum from China. The duties apply to all EVs shipped from China, which would include those made by Tesla, a Canadian government official said. Canadian imports of automobiles from China to its largest port, Vancouver, jumped 460% year over year to 44,356 in 2023, when Tesla started shipping Shanghai-made EVs to Canada.
J.D. Power polled new-vehicle owners about the wealth of new tech in modern cars.
The Canadian market has been closely watching the developments from the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, where discussions have heightened anticipation around potential rate cuts. With markets largely treading water and awaiting further clarity, small-cap stocks in Canada present intriguing opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on undervalued assets with insider activity. In this article, we explore three top undervalued small caps in Canada that are...
China's financial watchdog has taken a step further in setting standards for the microlending industry, placing limits on loans and bolstering consumer protection. The National Administration of Financial Regulation (NAFR) released draft rules on Friday to tackle issues within microfinance firms, named in the draft as "lax management", "high credit risk", "excessive marketing", "improper debt collection", "illegal fees" and "the renting or lending of licences". The rules will be open to public c
The country’s Finance Ministry announced a 100% tariff on Chinese-made cars citing unfair trade practices on Monday.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 3% higher on Monday as production cuts in Libya added to supply concerns stemming from reports of escalating conflict in the Middle East. "The near-term buying seems justified," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial, citing Middle East tensions, Libyan production outages and weak oil inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the key U.S. storage hub.
Spanish olive oil producers say big supermarkets are making huge profits at the expense of consumers by making a 59% margin over the initial price.
Refresco Beverages US Inc. has recalled 9,535 cases of 8 ounce Great Value Apple Juice sold at Walmart, the Food and Drug Administration has announced.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus causes death in around 30 percent of those who catch it and there is no vaccine