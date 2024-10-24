Empowering cancer survivors through care and support
Evolving Beauty Makeover Studio in Owings Mills, Baltimore County, is not your typical salon. Dedicated to serving a clientele impacted by cancer, the studio provides a supportive and uplifting environment for individuals undergoing the challenges of cancer treatment. Owner Toccarra Myers established the studio with a deeply personal connection to cancer, having lost her grandmother to breast cancer and witnessed her aunt's triumph over the disease.