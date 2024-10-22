Empowering San Diego's homeless population through music

The Daily Beast

Tina Brown, founding editor of The Daily Beast, has said that “all of [Meghan Markle’s] ideas are total crap,” in an astonishing attack on the Californian royals’ judgement.The former Vanity Fair and New Yorker editor who is penning a new Substack newsletter, entitled, “Fresh Hell,” said the split had been very unfortunate for the royal family, which could still use Harry’s help.Read more at The Daily Beast.