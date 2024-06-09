Empty city pub could become place of worship

A former pub on a Leicester estate could be turned into a place of worship and community centre.

The Mayflower in Gervas Road, Thurnby Lodge, has stood empty since it closed in 2018.

Gervas Properties Ltd has submitted a planning application to renovate the 1950s-built premises, which it said had become an "eyesore".

Leicester City Council's planning committee will discuss the scheme when it meets on Wednesday.

More than 300 people have written to the council supporting the proposal, which would see the site used by the area's Muslim community.

The proposal would see a multi-purpose hall established with classrooms to teach up to 75 students in the evenings.

'Heavily-vandalised'

The council said some concerns had been raised about whether there was enough parking at the site.

However, planning officers have recommended councillors approve the application.

In documents lodged with the authority, the applicant said: "The local community is crying out for a centre to accommodate their social, spiritual and physical wellbeing."

"Currently [the building] is in a state of disrepair, left heavily-vandalised, becoming an eyesore and attracting anti-social behaviour."

