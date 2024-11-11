Emus on the run after escaping from farm

Two dark-coloured emus are at large after escaping from a farm in Brotton [KERYS MCAULEY]

A pair of emus are on the run after escaping from their home by jumping over a fence.

The two birds made their great escape from Gripps Farm in Brotton, Teesside, on Sunday lunchtime.

The were spotted at Hunley Gold Club in Brotton at about 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

Owner Kerys McAuley is urging the public not to approach the birds as they can be nervous and will run, but asks anyone who sees them to contact the RSPCA as soon as possible.

Ms McAuley, who is opening a petting zoo, said she owns four of the birds but it was just two that had scarpered.

The emus are about 5ft tall, but can grow to be 6ft.

'Off they go'

Ms McAuley said: "Emus can be quite aggressive, but ours aren’t, or haven’t been.

"They’re only about six months old and they’ve only just started to get used to us. They can be quite nervous of people."

She said they would most likely find a wooded area to look for food, and she had received a call with a sighting of the emus eating brambles a couple of miles away from home.

She said: "If you see them, just get in touch straight away.

"Don’t approach them because they can be quite spooked and once they start running, they run rather fast and off they go!

"So stay as quiet as you can and get in touch."

