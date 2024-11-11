Emus on the run after escaping from farm

Aja Dodd - BBC Radio Tees
·1 min read
Two emus in the foreground with a field in the background
Two dark-coloured emus are at large after escaping from a farm in Brotton [KERYS MCAULEY]

A pair of emus are on the run after escaping from their home by jumping over a fence.

The two birds made their great escape from Gripps Farm in Brotton, Teesside, on Sunday lunchtime.

The were spotted at Hunley Gold Club in Brotton at about 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

Owner Kerys McAuley is urging the public not to approach the birds as they can be nervous and will run, but asks anyone who sees them to contact the RSPCA as soon as possible.

Ms McAuley, who is opening a petting zoo, said she owns four of the birds but it was just two that had scarpered.

The emus are about 5ft tall, but can grow to be 6ft.

'Off they go'

Ms McAuley said: "Emus can be quite aggressive, but ours aren’t, or haven’t been.

"They’re only about six months old and they’ve only just started to get used to us. They can be quite nervous of people."

She said they would most likely find a wooded area to look for food, and she had received a call with a sighting of the emus eating brambles a couple of miles away from home.

She said: "If you see them, just get in touch straight away.

"Don’t approach them because they can be quite spooked and once they start running, they run rather fast and off they go!

"So stay as quiet as you can and get in touch."

Follow BBC Tees on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Scientists Consider Drastic Action as Doomsday Glacier Threatens to Flood Entire Islands and Coasts

    Thwaiting Period The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is called the "Doomsday Glacier" for a reason. Larger than the state of Florida, the icy mass contains so much water that scientists predict that its melting could single-handedly raise global sea levels by over two feet — and possibly over five times more that, if it triggers […]

  • Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Meets Tiny Greater Glider in Adorable Video: 'Is She a Little Baby?'

    Grace's dad, Chandler Powell, introduced her to the marsupial in a new Instagram clip

  • Trump has vowed to kill offshore wind in the US. Will he succeed?

    Opponents of offshore wind energy projects expect President-elect Donald Trump to kill an industry he has vowed to end on the first day he returns to the White House. Many of the largest offshore wind companies put a brave face on the election results, pledging to work with Trump and Congress to build power projects and ignoring the incoming president's oft-stated hostility to them. In campaign appearances, Trump railed against offshore wind and promised to sign an executive order to block such projects.

  • Ghost trees tell taxing story of sea level rise and extreme flooding

    Ghost forests are among the numerous and visible impacts resulting from coastal flooding and sea level rise, and are prevalent along the U.S. East Coast

  • Mexico and US reach agreement to address Mexico's habit of falling behind in water-sharing payments

    Mexico and the U.S. said they reached an agreement they hope will address Mexico’s habit of falling behind on water-sharing payments in the Rio Bravo watershed, also known as the Rio Grande. The agreement announced Saturday provides Mexico with tools and flexibility to deliver water earlier in a five-year cycle under the 1944 U.S.-Mexico water treaty, according to the bilateral International Border and Water Commission. The proposed tools include better coordination on water conservation, re-use, alternative water sources and other measures.

  • Hunter in Tree Surprised as Bear Family Climbs Ladder

    A Virginia deer hunter encountered a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” when a mother bear and her three cubs climbed up a ladder toward him as he hid in a tree.Tim Zello said he was hunting on November 8 in Virginia’s Orange County - an area not known for bear sightings - when he began to hear rustling in the leaves nearby.Zello looked around and spotted a deer, but the rustling sound continued and got “closer and closer” to the tree.“I thought it was a buck chasing a whitetail doe so I stood up to see if I could spot the deer,” said Zello. Then, all of a sudden, “the four bears seemed to appear out of nowhere just 20 yards from me,” he said.Moments later, the mother began scaling the tree trunk while the cubs began climbing on the metal ladder leading up to Zello’s tree stand.Though none of the bears reached Zello’s position and eventually wandered off, Zello said one of the cubs came within a foot of his feet.“Most hunters will never see one in the woods, even when hunting an entire lifetime,” Zello told Storyful. “It was definitely a rare, once-in-a-lifetime experience to be that close and personal with wild black bears.” Credit: Tim Zello via Storyful

  • Eighteen swans found dead under power line

    UK Power Networks says it is aware of the incident and is looking to install bird diverters.

  • Helene killed more than 600,000 trout at an NC fish farm. How long will recovery take?

    The Armstrong State Fish Hatchery grows 20% to 30% of the trout stocked in Western NC. Now, a state official said, ‘We lost the facility.’

  • Multilateral banks are key to financing the fight against global warming. Here is how they work

    As climate change leads to a seemingly endless stream of weather disasters around the world, countries are struggling to adapt to the new reality. Preparing to better withstand hurricanes, floods, heat waves, droughts and wildfires will take hundreds of billions of dollars.

  • Warning after detectorists dig up nature reserve

    Kent Wildlife Trust says someone may be injured by the trip hazard at The Larches.

  • COP29 primer: Canada's priorities at the global climate talks, and the Trump impact

    Canada could be an important consensus builder at this year's international climate negotiations, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault said, while downplaying concerns that Donald Trump's presidential election victory could hamper the talks.

  • Sitansisk First Nation, Quebec company partner in wind farm proposal

    Carleton County is getting another wind farm proposal, this time with involvement from a First Nation.Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary's First Nation, is partnering with Eolectric, a wind energy company, to propose a 50-megawatt farm near Florenceville-Bristol.A notice from the Municipality of Carleton North, the proposed location of the project, said Sitansisk and Eolectric will host a public meeting, in an open house format, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Amsterdam Inn i

  • Climate talks open with calls for a path away from the 'road to ruin.' But the real focus is money

    BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Soaring rhetoric, urgent pleas and pledges of cooperation contrasted with a backdrop of seismic political changes, global wars and economic hardships as United Nations annual climate talks began Monday and got right to the hard part: money.

  • Drones to be used by zoo charity to monitor endangered species in the wild

    Field trials found the technology can capture images with enough detail that the animals would not need to be disturbed.

  • Sick King Charles Can’t Control Prince Andrew and Prince William

    Elderly and sick king revealed as powerless Cancer-struck King Charles looked an isolated monarch Sunday as he attended a pivotal veterans’ memorial event in London without his wife, Queen Camilla, who is fighting a chest infection, after a series of casual humiliations inflicted by his brother, Prince Prince Andrew, and his son, Prince William. William, in an intervention that would have been unthinkable before the king‘s cancer diagnosis, set out plans for a dramatic change of tone in his reig

  • Nikki Haley responds to Trump’s announcement that she’s not welcome back in his second administration

    Trump publicly batted down Haley and Pompeo as he plans his future cabinet

  • 'No Way': Ex-DOJ Official Names 1 Issue Where Trump Will Lose 'Every Day' In Court

    Neal Katyal warns the president-elect that even a conservative Supreme Court likely won't be on board with this part of his agenda.

  • George Conway Pinpoints 'Disturbing' Reason He's Not Taking Donald Trump Win 'As Badly'

    The conservative attorney talked about the "bubble" around MAGA voters.

  • Long list of rules pits Mississauga neighbours against townhouse board

    A Mississauga couple is in the midst of a war of words with their townhouse complex's board of directors — which a handful of residents say is imposing unnecessarily strict new rules on the complex's roughly 140 homeowners.Janet Kitson said her problems began in 2022, when some new members joined the board of directors at 3050 Orleans Rd., in the Winston Churchill Boulevard-Dundas Street neighbourhood.That board issued an updated set of regulations that residents must live by — standard procedur

  • Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws

    President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon