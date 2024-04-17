EN GARDE: Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation earns award from USA Fencing
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
A picture is worth a thousand words (and 280 characters).
Veteran skip Brendan Bottcher is looking for teammates after parting ways with the crew he has led for the past two years. Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert and coach Paul Webster made a joint announcement Tuesday on social media that they "have decided to make a change at the skip position." Bottcher said in a statement on the same account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he wishes his former teammates well but is looking to the future. Edmonton's Bottcher joined forces with Kennedy,
England rugby star Mike Tindall married Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall in 2011, but he admitted it wasn't 'all fine and dandy.'
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
This wasn't the kind of attention Rory McIlroy was hoping for on the day after the Masters. A London financial paper, City A.M., cited anonymous sources as saying McIlroy was believed to be close to an $850 million deal to join LIV Golf. McIlroy was able to shut it down when he arrived at the RBC Heritage.
Scott Haraguchi documented the assault on his vessel and offers a theory as to why the shark became aggressive.
Dana White said after UFC 300 that he was worried about the company facing legal action, but he apparently can rest easy.
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Toronto Maple Leafs will face a familiar foe in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's just not the opponent they expected. The Leafs are set to meet the Boston Bruins in the opening round after Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers settled the Atlantic Division standings. Florida jumped over Boston to grab the No. 1 seed thanks to the victory coupled with the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale. "It'll be a real challenge, but obviously re
The race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference is tight. How the NHL's tiebreaker procedure could determine who gets in.
Team Canada on Tuesday revealed a new collection of athlete clothing from Lululemon less than 100 days from the start of the Paris Olympics. During the design process, the organization's official outfitter led product testing and feedback sessions with 19 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes across 14 sports. "My biggest takeaway from this process was Lululemon's commitment to working with Paralympians to make the pieces accessible and adaptable," Para rugby player Zak Madell said in a state
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson has provided so many memorable moments during his decade-plus run as Stephen Curry's Splash Brother running mate for the Golden State Warriors dynasty. The Game 6 heroics. The scores of 3-pointers. The shut-down defense against some of the game's top scorers. Those were all distant memories as Thompson had one of his worst games ever at a big moment, missing all 10 shots he took Tuesday night in a 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tourname
The Vancouver-based brand will dress the Olympic and Paralympic athletes for the opening and closing ceremonies and their media appearances.
The Louisiana State University Tigers forward was the number seven pick.
Monday Night RAW from Montreal will feature a match for the Intercontinental Championship. Follow along for live coverage of the event.
The racer's longtime residence in his hometown of Columbus is for sale again, this time with a substantially reduced asking price.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will not tire of seeing their sleepy left-hander Yusei Kikuchi perform as he did against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Kikuchi (1-1), who claimed last fall after a late-season win that he sleeps 13 to 14 hours the night before a start, spearheaded the Blue Jays to a 5-4 victory against the Yankees (12-6). He struck out nine and allowed only a run on four hits and a walk in a masterful 94-pitch outing as Toronto (10-8) won its season-high fourth in a row, while
Rhea Ripley's reign as champion will end after she suffered a shoulder injury at the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40.