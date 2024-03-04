Armed gangs storm Haiti's main prison, at least a dozen dead
At least a dozen people died as gang members attacked the main prison in Haiti's capital, triggering a breakout by several thousand inmates, an AFP reporter and an NGO said Sunday.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government declared a state of emergency and nighttime curfew late Sunday in a bid to regain control of the streets after an explosion of violence over the weekend saw armed gang members storm the country's two biggest prisons. “The police were ordered to use all legal means at their disposal to enforce the curfew and apprehend all offenders,” said a statement from Finance Minister Patrick Boivert, who is serving as acting prime minister. Prime Minister Ariel Henry traveled abroad last week to try to salvage support for a bringing in a United Nations-backed security force to stabilize the country in its conflict with increasingly powerful crime groups.
