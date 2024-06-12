Enchanting, rapper signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, dies: 'A great young lady'

Rapper Enchanting, a protégé of hip-hop star Gucci Mane, has died.

Mane mourned the rapper's death in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday. Enchanting was signed to Mane's 1017 Records.

"So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady," Mane wrote alongside a photo of Enchanting. "A true star. We('re) (going to) all miss you Chant."

A cause of death was not disclosed in Mane's post. USA TODAY has reached out to a representative for Enchanting for further information.

Known for her "ethereal vocals," Enchanting began pursuing music in her late teens, according to a biography on the rapper's official website. The Texas-based emcee made her foray into hip-hop with the release of her debut mixtape "Love & Drugs."

Enchanting described her style of music as "Trap-N-Blues," a soothing blend of neo-soul, retro R&B and trap.

"Other people can relate to the things I say," Enchanting previously said of her music, per her official website. "I might help somebody through any situation. They can listen to me and find peace."

Enchanting was introduced to Mane by producer J. White Did It, the rapper's bio states. She subsequently appeared on Mane's compilation mixtapes "So Icy Summer," "So Icy Gang" and others.

