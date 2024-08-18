Encore round of storms to bubble over B.C. Sunday evening

We could see an encore presentation of thunderstorms across portions of southwestern British Columbia that saw ample rumbles of thunder overnight Saturday.

Some of the thunderstorms could turn severe. Nocturnal thunderstorms are especially dangerous as folks can miss warnings as they tune out and head to bed for the evening.

Keep an eye on the radar through the late evening hours and make sure you have a way to get warnings even when you’re tuned out from the weather.

British Columbia storm risk Sunday

It’s another rare risk for severe thunderstorms across a region of the country not accustomed to such potent storm activity.

Forecasters expect that additional thunderstorms will develop over southern Vancouver Island by late Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours.

These storms could contain frequent lightning, gusty winds, and downpours. Forecasters can’t rule out a storm or two reaching severe limits.

British Columbia precipitation Sunday evening

Any of the storms that develop on Sunday could result in power outages, localized flooding, and ferry delays.

Another pocket of severe weather is expected into B.C.’s central Interior on Sunday, where storms could bubble up near Prince George and Williams Lake.

Many injuries during severe thunderstorms occur as a result of trees falling into homes and vehicles. It’s incredibly important to remain alert for potentially hazardous weather approaching your location. Take shelter in a safe part of your home if severe thunderstorms threaten.

Header image submitted by Marissa Lee in Langley, B.C.

