End of an era for New Zealand media as Newshub set to air final bulletin

In April, Warner Bros Discovery said it would close all its Newshub operations, resulting in roughly 300 job losses in New Zealand.

In April, Warner Bros Discovery said it would close all its Newshub operations, resulting in roughly 300 job losses in New Zealand. Photograph: TommL/Getty Images

One of New Zealand’s longest running news outlets, Newshub, will air its final bulletin on Friday, marking the end of an era for the country’s media.

In April, Warner Bros Discovery announced it would close all its Newshub news operations, including the news website, the morning television show and the 6pm television bulletin, resulting in roughly 300 job losses.

Warner Bros Discovery said it was closing down Newshub due to strong economic headwinds and a significant drop in advertising revenue.

Related: Newshub is set to close – New Zealand’s democracy will be poorer for it | Henry Cooke

Newshub replaced 3 News in 2016, which ran for 18 years and was predated by 3 National News, which ran from 1989-1998.

Its closure leaves New Zealand with just one, English language television network – the state-owned TVNZ, which recently announced its own set of programme cuts and job losses, triggering questions over the health of the country’s shrinking news landscape, and fears democracy could be undermined.

A week after Newshub’s shock announcement, a small lifeline emerged for its staff. New Zealand news website Stuff confirmed it had hashed out a deal with Warner Bros Discovery to produce its daily bulletins and would take over the website. The new-look bulletin ThreeNews begins on 6 July, with former Newshub anchor Samatha Hayes at the helm.

In the final broadcast of Newshub’s morning programme presenter Melissa Chan-Green called for support for all those who had lost their jobs across the country, saying “We are still in this together,” according to the Newshub website.

Writing for the Newshub website a few days out from its final broadcast, veteran journalist, Patrick Gower, reflected on his nearly 15 year career with the station.

In the early days, Gower said he was nervous transitioning from print to live TV.

“I felt awkward and I looked awkward being thrust on to a channel where icons like Mike McRoberts, Hilary Barry, Duncan Garner and John Campbell were being iconic and looking iconic.”

But with the support of his colleagues, he thrived.

“So 3 News/Newshub has become a home for me. I have gone from being scared to start at TV3 to being scared to leave. What does the world outside hold for me?”

Gower says it will not be the buildings and business he mourns as the final bulletin airs at 6pm tonight.

“What I will always think about is the yarns I got to tell and the Kiwis I got to help.

“But over and above everything, I will always remember the people that worked alongside me.”