Endangered bird calls restored ancient woodland home

Endangered birds have been spotted in an ancient woodland as three years of restoration work draw to an end.

Work to clear densely packed trees has taken place at Ashridge Estate in Hertfordshire, the largest woodland cared for by the National Trust, since 2022.

Rangers used specialist track matting to protect the forest floor as heavy machinery cleared large areas of plantation, which has blocked sunlight from reaching the ground.

The charity said the sunlight had helped improve biodiversity and provided more food sources for birds such as the spotted flycatcher, which is on the red list for UK Birds of Conservation Concern.

Matthew L’Estrange, area ranger at Ashridge Estate, said: "By thinning the dense tree canopy we see many more flying insects, which are a great food source for birds.

"This year we’ve seen a spotted flycatcher, which we would never have seen in the part of the estate before, as well as increased numbers of butterflies such as the silver-washed fritillary.”

In the first two years of the project 24 hectares of ancient woodland have been restored with a further 16 hectares to be completed this year.

The regeneration team initially used the specialist ground matting for heavy machinery in less sensitive parts of the estate. Once they knew it was successful there, they used it in other parts of the forest where it had previously not been possible.

Mr L’Estrange added: "Visitors may be shocked to see so many trees being felled, but these ancient plantations offer very little diversity to the woodland or benefit to wildlife, and we know that what we are doing works."

Emily Smith, countryside manager at Ashridge Estate said: “Over time, we’ll see an increase in ground vegetation and nectar sources as sunlight reaches the forest floor.

"This will create ideal conditions for breeding birds like blackcaps, song thrushes and garden warblers."

The restoration work is being carried out by in partnership with the Woodland Trust and funded by the Foresty Commission.

